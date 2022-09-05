Gallery: Street picnic returns to Kuressaare

Kuressaare street party 2022.
Open gallery
16 photos
Several thousand people gathered to hold a street party in Saaremaa's capital Kuressaare for the seventh time last weekend.

It is estimated that a tenth of the island's population attended the event, which saw tables placed throughout the center of Kuressaare, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Saturday.

The party took place after a two-year break due to coronavirus.

"We should have more than 3,000 people at the tables today, but I think that there are also a significant number of people around the tables, and, in total, there are around 4,000 people here," said organizer Terje Nepper.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Editor: Helen Wright

