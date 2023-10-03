Haapsalu street cordoned off over armed man fears

News
The cordoned off area around Kastani street, Haapsalu, Monday, October 2, 2023.
The cordoned off area around Kastani street, Haapsalu, Monday, October 2, 2023. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

An apartment building and the nearby street in the Western town of Haapsalu was cordoned off for several hours on Monday after reports came in of a potentially armed man in the vicinity behaving aggressively.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) were notified at around 11 a.m. on Monday that a man in an apartment on Kastani street had been behaving aggressively, was under the influence of alcohol and may have had both an explosive device and a firearm.

PPA operational manager Üllar Kütt told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that: "An incident like this takes a lengthy time to resolve, as our goal is to do so via talking. Negotiations thus went on with the individual in question, and in the end this individual decided to give himself up, coming out of his apartment in a safe manner."

Initially the man had refused to give himself up, so the PPA cordoned off an area of several hundred meters' radius (pictured) from the apartment.

He finally emerged unarmed shortly after 3 p.m.

PPA personnel subsequently found a "weapon-like object" and a "grenade-like object" in the apartment – the exact nature of both will be revealed in the course of the investigation, AK reported.

The man remains in detention; the motive behind his actions is as yet unknown.

By 8.30 p.m. and following an additional check, the apartment was deemed safe and the movement restrictions put in place were lifted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' Juhan Hepner.

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:43

Tallink reports 2.3 percent passenger number rise on year to September

11:08

Estonian Lutheran minister joins Pope Francis in ecumenical prayer

10:56

Estonian History Museum launches Tallinn International Film Society

10:30

Kontaveit: My life is not over just because I stopped playing tennis

10:25

Great Estonian sporting moments: Margus Hunt, and the NFL

09:30

Haapsalu street cordoned off over armed man fears

08:38

Minister unable to say how many Estonian volunteers fighting for Ukraine

08:09

Ingrid Neel rises 10 places in WTA doubles rankings

08:07

Mupo, language board concerned over Tallinn Bolt drivers' Estonian skills

02.10

Nordecon wins contract to build Estonia's biggest public wooden building

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.01

Finnish broadcaster: Violent gangs in Sweden run from abroad

02.10

Estonia purchasing ATACMS as US presses on with replacement system

30.09

Archeologists discover human bones and Viking-era settlement in Viru-Nigula

02.10

September 2023 in Estonia the warmest since records began

02.10

Statistics Estonia: Higher degree, higher salary?

02.10

Top NATO general: Securing eastern wing requires all of society to pitch in

02.10

Is corporate support for LGBT+ community breaking prejudices in Estonia?

02.10

Tallinn tram routes 1 and 3 back on line

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: