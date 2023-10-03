Haapsalu street cordoned off over armed man fears

An apartment building and the nearby street in the Western town of Haapsalu was cordoned off for several hours on Monday after reports came in of a potentially armed man in the vicinity behaving aggressively.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) were notified at around 11 a.m. on Monday that a man in an apartment on Kastani street had been behaving aggressively, was under the influence of alcohol and may have had both an explosive device and a firearm.

PPA operational manager Üllar Kütt told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that: "An incident like this takes a lengthy time to resolve, as our goal is to do so via talking. Negotiations thus went on with the individual in question, and in the end this individual decided to give himself up, coming out of his apartment in a safe manner."

Initially the man had refused to give himself up, so the PPA cordoned off an area of several hundred meters' radius (pictured) from the apartment.

He finally emerged unarmed shortly after 3 p.m.

PPA personnel subsequently found a "weapon-like object" and a "grenade-like object" in the apartment – the exact nature of both will be revealed in the course of the investigation, AK reported.

The man remains in detention; the motive behind his actions is as yet unknown.

By 8.30 p.m. and following an additional check, the apartment was deemed safe and the movement restrictions put in place were lifted.

