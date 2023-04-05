Estonia hits touring Russian theater with entry bans

Border marker in southeastern Estonia. May 10, 2022.
Border marker in southeastern Estonia. May 10, 2022. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR
The state has imposed an entry ban on two theater leaders from Russia, ERR's Kultuur portal reports. The touring theater, from the city of Yekaterinburg, was due to play several dates in Estonia in the near future.

Two individuals, Dmitrii Isaev, an actor and musician, and Damir Sadreev, are barred from entering Estonia for the next three years; the pair are closely associated with the Nitja theater, which was about to start a tour.

As of Tuesday, Kultuur reports, tickets to six Nitja shows in various Estonian twons were still on sale, including one date at the Estonian National Museum (ERM), in Tartu.

While the supposedly sold-out show was advertised as taking place this Friday, ERM itself was reportedly not aware of the impending event.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kaspar Viilup

