Klassikaraadio to showcase selection of Ukrainian music from March 25-30

The protest for Ukraine, which drew thousands of people to Freedom Square on February 26, 2022.
The protest for Ukraine, which drew thousands of people to Freedom Square on February 26, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
From March 25 to 30, Klassikaraadio will share a selection of treasures from Ukraine's rich musical heritage during several of its broadcasts. Audiences will be treated to a captivating selection of Ukrainian music spanning from the Baroque era to the present, covering a range of genres from classical to jazz and world music.

Recordings by Ukrainian composers are set to grace the airwaves during several Klassikaraadio shows between March 25 and 30, including on "Muusikatuba", "Album", "Kontserdisaalis", "Nyyd-muusika", "Ilmakaar", "Folgialbum" and "Džässikontsert."

The event is not only a celebration of Ukraine's vast musical landscape but also a profound reminder of the resilience and rich cultural identity of the Ukrainian people, as expressed through the universal language of music.

Kicking the week off are Viktoriia Poliova's "Music is Coming" and "Symphony No. 3," both of which will be played on "Muusikatuba" on Monday, March 25 from 11.05 a.m.

That same evening from 8.30 p.m., the "Album" show will present Valentin Silvestrov's "Silent Songs," showcasing the profound compositions that have led Arvo Pärt to name Silvestrov as our era's most remarkable composer.

The schedule continues until Friday March 30, with a rich array of concerts. Among them are performances dedicated to Silvestrov on his 85th birthday, the modern interpretations of Ukrainian ethno-folk from DakhaBrakha, and deep dives into Ukraine's musical history through the works of Oleksandr Saratsky and Maxim Shalygin.

The full schedule for Klaasikaraadio's week of Ukrainian music is available (in Estonian) here.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

