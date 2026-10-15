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European Prosecutor's Office will not keep Estonia in the loop in Datasel proceedings

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Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center), chair of the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee.
Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center), chair of the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
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The European Public Prosecutor's Office said it would not comment on the ongoing investigation involving Datasel to the Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Select Committee.

Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center), chair of the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee, expressed a desire to meet with the European delegated prosecutor leading the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) criminal investigation involving the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) and Datasel.

European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi responded that, under the current regulation, only the European chief prosecutor may be heard before a member state's parliament. They "may be replaced by one of the deputy European chief prosecutors" and such hearings may only be held to discuss "the general activities of the EPPO."

Kövesi explained that, as a rule, the EPPO does not comment on ongoing investigations or disclose details about them.

"This is to avoid jeopardizing any ongoing proceedings and their outcomes. When we are able to share information about an investigation, we do so on our own initiative. I would also remind you that our jurisdiction is mandatory, meaning that we must act on every lead that falls within our remit. I assure you that we do so diligently," Kövesi said.

The EPPO is responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to trial crimes affecting the European Union's financial interests. Its jurisdiction includes fraud involving EU budget expenditures where the estimated potential damage exceeds €10,000, as well as fraud affecting EU budget revenue, such as cross-border value-added tax fraud where the estimated potential damage exceeds €10 million.

Kövesi stressed that the EPPO fully respects the presumption of innocence and does not take political considerations into account when carrying out its duties.

"In all our investigations, we are obliged to seek all types of evidence, both incriminating and exculpatory, either on our own initiative (motu proprio) or at the request of the defense."

In 2024, RKIK signed contracts worth approximately €70 million to purchase ammunition from Datasel S.R.L., an Italian-registered company owned by Indian businessmen.

RKIK made advance payments totaling approximately €60 million, but the ammunition delivered did not meet the agency's requirements, according to RKIK. Datasel denies any quality issues.

In September, the EPPO launched an investigation into the transactions.

The procurement involving Datasel was funded not by Estonian taxpayers but by the European Peace Facility. This funding came from a European-level mechanism backed in part by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

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