Former finance minister becomes president's economic adviser

Former Minister of Finance and sitting Riigikogu member Maris Lauri (Reform) will start working as President Ülle Madise's economic adviser from November 2.

Lauri will leave the Riigikogu and will not run in the 2027 parliamentary elections. She will also step down from the Reform Party board.

Madise said Lauri's wealth of experience is both unique and extensive.

"Maris is a top expert with longstanding experience in economics and finance, whose fact- and data-based approach to addressing the issues facing Estonia and the world will make a significant contribution to making the best choices and decisions," the president said.

In addition to Lauri's profound economic knowledge, Madise said she also highly valued her social awareness and personal warmth.

Lauri became known as an economic analyst at Hansapank and later at Swedbank, where she also worked as a department head from 1998 to 2011.

Lauri graduated from Kohtla-Järve Secondary School No. 1 and then studied economic cybernetics at the University of Tartu, graduating with a diploma in mathematics and economics. She subsequently earned a master's degree in economics from the University of Tartu in 1994. Before joining Hansapank, Maris Lauri has also worked as an economic analyst at the Bank of Estonia.

Lauri served as Estonia's minister of finance from 2014 to 2015, minister of education and research in 2016, and minister of justice from 2021 to 2022.

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