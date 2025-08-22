X!

Tartu bridge renovation facing delays due to hidden damage

Sõpruse Bridge in Tartu, prior to the start of its reconstruction. 2024.
Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge.Sõpruse Bridge in Tartu, prior to the start of its reconstruction. 2024. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
A complete overhaul of Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge has uncovered previously hidden damage that will require extra repairs, driving up the price tag and delaying the reopening of its first renovated half to traffic.

Spanning the Emajõgi River between Tartu's Karlova and Annelinn districts, the Sõpruse Bridge has been under repair since late last year.

Cars were originally expected back on the first renovated half by late fall, but that timeline has been delayed after inspections found the bridge's two longest support beams in worse condition than expected, with engineers estimating they retain only about 60 percent of their load capacity.

According to Oleg Lužetski, head of the Tartu city government's Road Maintenance Service, access to these beams was very limited, as they sat above the river and the damaged area was hidden under concrete.

"Once the slightly crumbling protective layer was removed, we saw something was wrong with the beams," Lužetski explained. "We ordered a study, and the contractor calculated the beams' load capacity and recommended the beams be replaced."

He added that replacing the two support beams will secure the bridge for at least 50 more years. However, the work is complicated not only by their location but also by utility networks attached to the beams, which will need temporary support during the replacement.  

Work will start next month with the casting of a new beam, followed by the replacement of the first beam in mid-October, the city's road maintenance chief said. The job is expected to be completed in November.

"We still plan to open one side of the bridge to traffic this year," he noted. "The main asphalt layer will be temporary, since the permanent road surface can't be properly installed in winter. Next year, we'll replace it and install the final top asphalt layer."

The unexpected extra work will also increase the overall cost of the bridge project, and although the construction contract included a financial buffer, it won't be enough to cover the additional expenses.

"We don't yet have exact figures, but it will add at least half a million euros to the cost," confirmed Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm.

He noted that the city has enough funds in this year's budget, but the next two years will require more money.

"When we bring the budget strategy to the city council this fall, we'll need to account for these additional sums for 2026 and 2027 there as well," Tamm said.

Replacing the beams is not expected to affect the bridge's final completion date. According to the deputy mayor, Sõpruse Bridge should be fully overhauled by summer 2027.

--

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

