Preparations underway for Tartu Sõpruse Bridge renovations

Sõpruse Bridge in Tartu.
Sõpruse Bridge in Tartu. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
On Tuesday, preparatory work began on Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge, with a view to starting reconstruction work next Monday.

Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge is the longest bridge in Estonia, but it has never been repaired since it was built in 1943.

Analyses have shown for years that the bridge is in poor condition and in need of repair. Traffic speed on the bridge is already limited. According to Oleg Lužetski, head of the Tartu road service, bridges ought to be renovated at least once every 25 years.

Rebuilding the bridge will cost more than €18 million. The work will also include modifications to the end of the bridge on the Karlova side of the city, including the creation of a roundabout and additional space for pedestrians and cyclists.

"At the moment, we are creating a bypass. We are preparing to close one side of the bridge from Monday, and are currently creating bypass areas to divert two-way traffic to one side of the bridge. For cars, the carriageway section may be slightly narrower," said Lužetski.

"We will create light traffic areas, or wide pedestrian areas on both sides of the bridge, where cyclists will be able to ride safely and pedestrians will be able to walk – this is the kind of change that is coming," he added.

"At the moment, we have 1.5 meter-wide cycle lanes and cyclists are not separated from cars. So, we will also ensure safety and that cyclists are also separated from cars."

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

