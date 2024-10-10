X!

Tartu plans to proceed with Sõpruse Bridge reconstruction despite higher costs

News
Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge.
Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

Tartu City Government wants to proceed with the reconstruction of the city's Sõpruse Bridge according to the plans currently in place. This would involve signing a contract with AS Tref, the highest bidder during the tendering process. However, at approximately €18.37 million, Tref's asking price is almost €6 million more than the city had originally earmarked in its budget for the project.

Just a month ago, Tartu's mayors were faced with a choice: either find extra funds in order to go ahead with the expensive renovation of the Sõpruse Bridge as initially planned, or change the scope of the project and only reconstruct the bridge itself, leaving the surrounding areas unchanged.

The city's governing coalition has now reached a consensus that the bridge can be reconstructed according to the existing designs and a contract signed with AS Tref, said Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm.

"That is to say, to implement the overall solution incorporating the Sõpruse Bridge with its surrounding area, along with the various intersections that are located in the vicinity of the Sõpruse Bridge, plus the access roads that are connected to these intersections," explained Tamm.

According to the tender bid submitted, Tref is asking for around €18.4 million for the reconstruction of the bridge – nearly €6 million more than the City of Tartu had earmarked for the job. As the city will not receive any additional funds from the state for the work, the plan is to cover the costs in three ways. First, using surplus from this year's investments, second, from the sale of the city's real estate and third, from the postponement of other road construction projects, said Tamm.

"This year, around €1.5 million is the amount we are planning to allocate in the budget to cover the additional costs of the Sõpruse Bridge. We are planning to sell property for around €2 million, which will then help to cover the increase in cost. And the remainder will come from a reduction (in price) of the remaining objects."

The list of planned roadworks in the city to be postponed as a result is yet  to be finalized. However, there are plans to put properties such as those at Fortuuna tänav 1 and 1A up for sale. Those plans will be presented to Tartu City Council on Thursday.

According to Silver Kuusik, head of the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) party in Tartu  City Council, the whole Sõpruse Bridge affair, especially the rising cost of repairs, is an example of poor management.

"The council has been put into a forced position today. We have adopted a budget that is significantly different from the result of today's procurement," Kuusik said.

However, according to Kuusik, nobody seems to doubt the need to repair the Sõpruse Bridge. He added that there are other objects in the city for which construction work could be postponed.

"The Sõpruse Bridge is necessary for ordinary people, it is a daily necessity (for them) to get to work in the morning and back home in the evening. Among the council there are also discussions on the sale of Gildi 8. However, the funds from Gildi 8 have been earmarked to cover this same gigantic project – SÜKU or Siuru (Tartu's Downtown Cultural Center – ed.). So there really are options, it's a question of political choice," said Kuusik.

The formal decision on whether to proceed with the procurement procedure will ultimately be taken by Tartu City Government.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:32

Estonian State Fleet launches tender to build new Virtsu-Kuivastu ferry

17:55

Study determines livable wage in Tallinn at €1,621

17:30

Tartu plans to proceed with Sõpruse Bridge reconstruction despite higher costs

17:09

Pärnu VK loses volleyball Euro cup opener

16:38

Saaremaa Rally runs Friday to Saturday, showcases young rising stars

16:36

China criticizes Riigikogu members' Taiwan event attendance

16:13

Hedgehog rescue: Easy to help keep hedgehogs safe this fall

15:57

Tallinn mayor: I said right away that we cannot clear all sidewalks of snow

15:49

Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski: We need deregulation

15:35

Oral surgeons and orthodontists paid the most among doctors in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

Experts: Russia's rising losses caused by Ukraine's new weapons, failed offensive

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:04

Anti-semitic activist in Tallinn raises questions about limits to free speech

07.10

Changing status of Russian proper names in Estonia

09.10

Deputy mayor: Cars have to be able to travel smoothly in Tallinn

09.10

Tallinn signs construction contract for Stroomi beach facility

09.10

Estonia's exam information system suffers another glitch during proficiency tests

08.10

Kylie Minogue announces Tallinn tour date

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo