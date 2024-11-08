X!

Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge reconstruction expected to start this year

News
The design for Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge.
The design for Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge. Source: pressimaterjalid/Selektor
News

A two-year reconstruction project for Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge is likely to start in the coming months, the city government said on Friday.

The reconstruction will take place in two phases with the first part focusing on the city center side of the bridge, with all traffic redirected to the Ihaste-side lanes.

The second will involve reconstructing the Ihaste side of the bridge, and traffic will then operate on the newly renovated section.

Construction work is expected to last 28 months, with the renovated bridge expected to be completed by the spring of 2027.

"The aim is to sign the construction contract as quickly as possible so that work can commence this year. The reconstruction will result in more convenient and safer travel options for pedestrians, cyclists, bus passengers, and other motorists," said Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm.

All user groups will be accommodated on the newly redesigned bridge and enhance their safety, the council said in a press release.

The bridge will be widened on both sides, with pedestrians and cyclists separated from motor vehicle lanes by barriers and safety zones. The edges of the roadway will feature 2.25-meter-wide two-way bike paths. Pedestrian paths will be two meters wide.

The road over the bridge will maintain two traffic lanes in each direction, but the speed limit will be lowered to 40 kilometers per hour.

Lowering the speed limit reduces the risk of severe injuries from traffic accidents and fosters a calmer traffic environment for all road users, the council said. Separating cars, cyclists, and pedestrians with safety zones will lower collision risks and create clearly defined corridors for each group.

The bridge and its stairways will also undergo reconstruction work.

In the surrounding area, a roundabout will be built at the Karlova end of the bridge and new bike lanes.

Five companies submitted bids for the Sõpruse Bridge reconstruction project, with TREF AS offering the lowest bid of €18,376,376. The highest bid was close to €25 million. 

The total cost of the bridge renovation, including VAT, is €18,376,376, with approximately €2.8 million co-financed by the European Union for promoting light traffic.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:04

Estonia's Dolce Mia achieves glory at world cat championships in Norway

16:18

Gallery: Ämari Air Base's runway reopens

16:10

Estonia's tennis players of the year are Mark Lajal, Ingrid Neel

15:28

Konstantin Vassiljev retires from professional football

15:23

Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv Updated

15:09

Estonia's Frankenburg Technologies to test air defense missiles in Ukraine

14:51

Narva oil shale plant coming back online this winter, to ease heating costs

13:25

Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge reconstruction expected to start this year

12:56

Justice chancellor: Caution needed on voting rights constitutional change

12:14

Estonian women's basketball team struggles against Sweden, loses euro qualifier

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15:23

Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv Updated

07.11

Tallink CEO: Estonia has become expensive for tourists

07.11

Offshore wind farms do not interfere with Estonia's radar operations

06.11

Poverty down in Estonia, while perceived deprivation growing

05.11

Rare mushroom may have been found in Estonia for first time

10:22

Fate of Estonian state-owned airline Nordica still hanging in the balance Updated

07.11

Tallinn installs dozens of traffic signs on new Kaarli puiestee bike lane

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo