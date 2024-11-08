Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge reconstruction expected to start this year

A two-year reconstruction project for Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge is likely to start in the coming months, the city government said on Friday.

The reconstruction will take place in two phases with the first part focusing on the city center side of the bridge, with all traffic redirected to the Ihaste-side lanes.

The second will involve reconstructing the Ihaste side of the bridge, and traffic will then operate on the newly renovated section.

Construction work is expected to last 28 months, with the renovated bridge expected to be completed by the spring of 2027.

"The aim is to sign the construction contract as quickly as possible so that work can commence this year. The reconstruction will result in more convenient and safer travel options for pedestrians, cyclists, bus passengers, and other motorists," said Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm.

All user groups will be accommodated on the newly redesigned bridge and enhance their safety, the council said in a press release.

The bridge will be widened on both sides, with pedestrians and cyclists separated from motor vehicle lanes by barriers and safety zones. The edges of the roadway will feature 2.25-meter-wide two-way bike paths. Pedestrian paths will be two meters wide.

The road over the bridge will maintain two traffic lanes in each direction, but the speed limit will be lowered to 40 kilometers per hour.

Lowering the speed limit reduces the risk of severe injuries from traffic accidents and fosters a calmer traffic environment for all road users, the council said. Separating cars, cyclists, and pedestrians with safety zones will lower collision risks and create clearly defined corridors for each group.

The bridge and its stairways will also undergo reconstruction work.

In the surrounding area, a roundabout will be built at the Karlova end of the bridge and new bike lanes.

Five companies submitted bids for the Sõpruse Bridge reconstruction project, with TREF AS offering the lowest bid of €18,376,376. The highest bid was close to €25 million.

The total cost of the bridge renovation, including VAT, is €18,376,376, with approximately €2.8 million co-financed by the European Union for promoting light traffic.

--

