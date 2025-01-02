X!

Traffic restrictions in place on Tartu's Turu tänav from Tuesday

Tartu's Turu tänav.
Tartu's Turu tänav. Source: Ragnar Vutt
Due to construction works on Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge, traffic restrictions be in place on Turu tänav from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7 January until the evening of Thursday, January 9. To ensure safety, single traffic lanes in each direction (1+1) will be in place, during the construction work.

According to a City of Tartu press release, traffic will be halted only briefly in the area – for up to five minute – during the removal of the bridge's sideway construction blocks at points which are adjacent to the traffic. The work will be carried out during off-peak hours.

The sidewalks at the end of the bridge on the Karlova side will be closed, and will remain closed for safety reasons until the fall. The area between Turu tänav and the river will be closed off, with a 1.5 meter-wide walkway installed on the river side in order for pedestrians to pass under the bridge.

Editor: Michael Cole

