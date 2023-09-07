State cancels €17 million contract with EDF ration pack manufacturer

An Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) food package.
Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
In August, the Center for Defense Investment (RKIK) decided to terminate a €17 million contract with the supplier of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) food packages due to issues with their quality.

The Center for Defense Investment (RKIK) had been in talks with Kommivabrik OÜ, the company contracted to produce EDF food packages, for some time, providing it with several opportunities to rectify the problems. However, at the end of August the RKIK terminated its contract with Kommivabrik, daily newspaper Postimees reports.

According to Maia Prund, the RKIK's category manager for military equipment and life support, the food packages delivered by Kommivabrik had significant deficiencies in relation to the packaging, labels and product quality. The taste of the food was also deemed to be below standard, something confirmed by tests.

However, the decisive factor was, that inside some of the packages, liquid or food crumbs had leaked out, covering the contents.

Postimees asked Kommivabrik for a comment on the issue, however, no response had been received at the time of going to press.

Editor: Michael Cole

