EDF's new conscription order disperses Russian-speakers across units

A new procedure for assigning conscripts to units based on the preferences of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) rather than proximity to their homes has been fully adopted this year, after a two-year project. The change also supports the dispersal of Russian-speaking conscripts across units.

The new system has been gradually introduced by the Estonian Defense Resources Agency since 2023. Conscripts are now assigned to units based on the needs of the EDF.

While the force did not have a specific policy of keeping conscripts close to home, young men from Ida-Viru County were still more likely to be sent to the Jõhvi or Tapa garrisons.

As a result, the Jõhvi garrison had a disproportionately high number of conscripts with poor Estonian language skills. The new system has helped to alleviate this issue.

Ranno Rokk, communications specialist at the Defence Resources Agency, outlines the policy.

New conscripts at Paldiski in July 2025. Source: Julius Air Kull/mil.ee

"This perception may have stemmed from the previous call-up procedure, which did not allow the agency to assess conscripts' suitability collectively," he said. "Today, conscripts are assigned to units according to the needs of the Defense Forces, while also considering their preferences when possible. Conscripts cannot choose their unit, but if they are a suitable match, we take their preferences into account. Exceptions apply only to units that require entrance tests."

Rokk explained that on April 1, 2023, an amendment to the Military Service Act came into force, making the conscription process effectively two-stage. Previously, the service location had to be determined together with the call-up decision, which meant that conscripts were assigned to units on a rolling basis after medical evaluations.

"This created a situation where those assessed earlier had an advantage and their preferences were more likely to be fulfilled," he noted.

Reduces wasted time

Since April 2023, conscripts have been notified of their service location no later than 30 days before the start of service.

"This allows the agency to prioritize the needs of the Defense Forces in selecting the service location, and the conscript may be assigned to their preferred unit if their background meets the needs of the Defense Forces," Rokk said.

He noted that given the current security situation, it is important that the EDF not waste time and resources training conscripts who are already well qualified for their roles.

Military police conscripts practiced imposing a curfew in Sulbi village, Võru County on May 8-9, 2025 as part of Exercise Siil. Source: rms/OR-1 Richard Põder

"For example, if someone already has a B-category driver's license or is licensed to operate heavy equipment, or has completed vocational training in fields such as logistics, mechanics, or IT," he added.

Rokk said that the 2025 draft is the first in which all conscripts were called up under the two-stage process. The years 2023 to 2024 were a transition period from the old system to the new one.

According to him, feedback on the new system has been positive.

"Conscription that is organized primarily around the needs of the Defense Forces clearly serves its purpose, and we've received positive feedback from units about this summer's draft. We believe that the distance from home doesn't diminish young people's willingness to contribute to national defense. The proportion of those who failed to appear for this summer's conscription is the lowest ever—about 0.5 percent," said Rokk.

Encourage Estonian-language communication

He acknowledged that dispersing Russian-speaking conscripts across different units is important to the Defense Resources Agency and that the legislative amendment supports this goal.

"The aim is also to encourage Estonian-language communication among conscripts with weaker language skills. Dispersal allows Russian-speaking conscripts to improve their Estonian without the need for costly additional courses," he said.

Conscripts in Jõhvi. Source: Marina Loštšina/EDF

At the beginning of the year, the Defense Forces expressed a desire to admit conscripts with better language skills, as some young people begin their service with inadequate Estonian, which hinders effective training.

To provide better military training, the Defense Forces have been forced to organize language courses for conscripts with poor Estonian skills.

Inadequate language skills are an issue for an average of up to 20 percent of conscripts.

The Defense Forces spend about €50,000 a year on Estonian language education. Last year, this funding helped improve the Estonian of 400 soldiers.

In July of this year, more than 2,300 young people began their military service.

