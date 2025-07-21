Defense Forces offering conscripts bonuses to boost fitness levels

Conscripts will be paid an extra €50 a month if they pass a physical fitness assessment test under the terms of a new two-year pilot project launched by the Estonian Defence Resources Agency (KRA). However, one PE teacher believes this does not tackle the root cause of the problem.

Recent statistics show that approximately 30 percent of conscripts meet the minimum requirements of the physical fitness test at the start of their service. This number then rises to 75 percent due to regular training.

On July 10, KRA announced it would begin paying a €50 bonus to conscripts who score at least 240 out of 300 points on the physical fitness assessment test during their conscription period.

The test consists of push-ups and sit-ups performed over two minutes and a 3.2-kilometer run.

Once a conscript has passed the test with 240 points, they will receive the bonus for the remainder of their service.

Depending on rank and length of service, conscripts receive between €115 and €230 per month in allowances, so the €50 bonus represents a significant portion.

The bonus will be paid from the Defence Forces' conscript support budget, which in 2025 totals €16.7 million. The pilot project runs from 2025-2027.

Schools should emphasize physical fitness

Alari Põllu, a PE teacher at Rocca al Mare School and a general fitness coach with over 20 years of experience, told ERR that talk of declining youth fitness levels is somewhat unfair and that teachers themselves should be more demanding.

The coach believes the state should require schools to do more.

"In military service, no one asks anymore whether you want to run or do push-ups. But in the education system, physical education has shifted toward movement education, where no one should be forced to do anything, the idea being to try different things and let children engage in a variety of activities," he said.

In last year's summer and autumn intakes, 75 percent of conscripts passed the fitness test during their service.

"Over the course of those 11 months [of conscription], a lot changes. But if a student goes to school for 12 years and consistently trains, and if we treat physical fitness as part of what's required to be a functioning human being, then why shouldn't 75 percent already be passing the test by the time they enter service?" Põllu asked.

Bonus is motivating, but not the main factor

Laur Vesingi, who recently graduated from high school and is now in his first weeks of conscription, chose to enter military service along with his classmates under a special program.

He first heard about the bonus around six weeks before he started his service at Tapa.

"At first, when I saw the email, I did feel like €50 extra would be pretty solid, and they mentioned that it could total €550, that sounded pretty crazy," Vesingi said.

However, the money did not change how he prepared for conscription.

During his first week in service, the bonus has been a frequent topic of conversation among both conscripts and active-duty personnel.

Vesingi said most of his squad passed the test, but only a few managed to reach the 240-point threshold required for the bonus.

"I think the money does not really motivate me. It is more that I do not want to be that guy who cannot even meet the minimum physical standard. I want to feel good about myself," Vesingi said of his motivation to train.

The Defence Forces have set a goal for 85 percent of conscripts to meet the minimum test requirements.

In addition to the performance-based bonus, conscripts who obtain a category B driver's license before starting service receive a one-time €1,000 allowance, for which KRA has allocated €2.4 million.

