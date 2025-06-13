X!

President approves Estonia's withdrawal from anti-personnel landmine convention

News
Kadriorg, seat of the President of the Republic of Estonia, in Kadriorg, Tallinn.
Kadriorg, seat of the President of the Republic of Estonia, in Kadriorg, Tallinn. Source: President's office.
News

President Alar Karis has given his approval to the bill regarding Estonia's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention banning the use of anti-personnel mines. In addition to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland have also begun the process of withdrawing from the international treaty.

On June 4, the Riigikogu adopted a law on withdrawal from the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction. This Friday, June 13, the decision to withdraw from the international treaty was approved by President Alar Karis.

According to the Ottawa Convention Withdrawal Act, Estonia withdraws from the treaty prohibiting the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel mines and requiring their destruction due to the deteriorating security situation.

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), who drafted the bill, withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention sends a clear message that Estonia is ready to use all necessary means to defend its territory and freedom.

"I welcome the decision of the Riigikogu to adopt the Ottawa Convention Withdrawal Act, because withdrawal from the Convention will give the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) greater flexibility and freedom to choose the weapons systems and solutions that can be used to strengthen Estonia's defensive capabilities. This will significantly expand the possibilities to defend Estonia's security. I hope that the president will promulgate the Act soon," Tsahkna said on June 4.

In addition to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland have also begun the process of withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention. The parliaments of Latvia and Lithuania have already adopted laws to that end, while the Finnish and Polish parliaments are due to debate the issue in the near future.

On Friday, the President also approved four other laws concerning the issuance of identity documents and digital identity cards for e-residents, the enforcement of public order on aircraft, the governance of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the avoidance of double taxation with Botswana.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Johanna Alvin

