MPs to discuss Estonia's withdrawal from anti-personnel mine ban next week

Draft legislation to withdraw Estonia from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention will soon be discussed by MPs in the Riigikogu, after it was greenlit by the National Defense Committee on Monday.

Committee Chairman Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200) said that the group supported the withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention unanimously.

Baltic States, Finland and Poland are all in the process of withdrawing from the agreement or have already left.

"With this, we as countries on NATO's Eastern flank are sending a clear message that we are ready and able to use all necessary means to defend our territory and our people," Stoicescu said.

The draft legislation says Estonia will withdraw from the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction.

Estonia ratified the Ottawa Convention more than 20 years ago, but MPs said the security environment in Europe and in the Baltic Sea region has deteriorated significantly since then. The military threat to NATO member states has also increased.

They pointed out that Russia has not signed up to the conventions and is "extensively" using anti-personnel mines in the war against Ukraine.

The bill's explanatory memorandum said the change will give the Estonian Defense Forces greater flexibility and freedom to choose the weapons systems they need.

Withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention will enter into force six months after the date of notification, provided that on the expiry of that period, the withdrawing country is not engaged in an armed conflict.

The bill will be discussed next week on May 22.

