X!

MPs to discuss Estonia's withdrawal from anti-personnel mine ban next week

News
Riigikogu.
Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Draft legislation to withdraw Estonia from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention will soon be discussed by MPs in the Riigikogu, after it was greenlit by the National Defense Committee on Monday.

Committee Chairman Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200) said that the group supported the withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention unanimously.

Baltic States, Finland and Poland are all in the process of withdrawing from the agreement or have already left.

"With this, we as countries on NATO's Eastern flank are sending a clear message that we are ready and able to use all necessary means to defend our territory and our people," Stoicescu said.

The draft legislation says Estonia will withdraw from the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction.

Estonia ratified the Ottawa Convention more than 20 years ago, but MPs said the security environment in Europe and in the Baltic Sea region has deteriorated significantly since then. The military threat to NATO member states has also increased.

They pointed out that Russia has not signed up to the conventions and is "extensively" using anti-personnel mines in the war against Ukraine.

The bill's explanatory memorandum said the change will give the Estonian Defense Forces greater flexibility and freedom to choose the weapons systems they need.

Withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention will enter into force six months after the date of notification, provided that on the expiry of that period, the withdrawing country is not engaged in an armed conflict.

The bill will be discussed next week on May 22.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:10

Minister puts peatland restoration plans on pause

18:36

Ministry plans to raise postal costs by 20 percent

17:55

MPs to discuss Estonia's withdrawal from anti-personnel mine ban next week

17:48

Tommy Cash and nublu among first acts announced for 2025 Station Narva festival

16:54

Car wrecks can be given away for free starting May 12

16:11

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025

15:23

New car tunnel to run beneath Hipodroomi development in Tallinn

14:51

Former Nõmme Radio's license goes to new hip-hop-focused station

14:17

Tristan Priimägi: The dead internet

13:45

Estonia sends police unit to Latvia-Belarus border after rise in migrant crossings

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.05

Bronze Soldier monument defaced with graffiti

11:10

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

11.05

Additional units deployed to Estonia by helicopter in Exercise Hedgehog

12:25

Tallinn's Luther Quarter to undergo €200 million development

09.05

Narva Castle hangs new Putin-Hitler banner on Russia's 'Victory Day'

09:35

Medical institutions running into language barrier increasingly often

10.05

41-nation cyberdefense exercise Locked Shields concludes in Tallinn

11.05

Donna the wallaby found dead after last week's escape in Rapla County

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo