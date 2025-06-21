Gallery: President Karis pays tribute to Estonia's reservists of the year

In a reception at Kadriorg on Friday, President Alar Karis honored Estonia's reservists of the year, emphasizing that the people and their defense forces must be closely intertwined.

"That is how we best maintain the people's defensive resolve, confidence and fighting spirit," the president said. "This connection is most clearly reflected in our reservists, who in their everyday lives are office workers, teachers and business owners, but will also periodically serve as defenders of the state."

This year, the Reservist of the Year title was awarded to Cpl. Ilmar Vessin, while the Reserve Unit of the Year honor went to the Estonian Division's Air Defense Battery.

"Every quill counts, and every reservist is a victor," Karis said. "To show our appreciation, we honor those of you who have stood out over the last year in particular, and who serve as examples to other reservists — and to all of us."

The president noted that unlike in many other countries, Estonia's reserve force is not some backup or auxiliary force.

"It is our combat-ready force," he emphasized. "It is our people's force — the same one that once won us the War of Independence. Our reserve force must be battle-ready. That is why it's important for reservists to assemble regularly, hone their combat skills and get familiar with the latest weapons and equipment."

Seamlessly integrated

Karis also recalled his recent visit to Exercise Hedgehog 2025 ("Siil").

"I saw there how reservists worked alongside active-duty personnel and conscripts in command posts, trenches and combat vehicles — so seamlessly you couldn't even tell them apart," he described. "And that's exactly how it should be."

According to the Estonian head of state, it goes without saying that reservist training not only benefits reservists; the reservists themselves also contribute a great deal to the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) through their service.

"After all, the EDF, too, must keep pace with modern developments in the civilian world — in medicine, IT and cybersecurity, engineering and robotics," he acknowledged, adding that a range of civilian knowledge and skills help the EDF become more resourceful, smarter and more effective on the battlefield.

"Thanks to you, our defense forces are able to 'defeat a stronger and tougher enemy,' as the verse of a well-known marching song goes," Karis said, thanking the reservists and their loved ones for their contributions to Estonia's national defense.

