A1000 market selling Russian products, supplier tight-lipped

Ukrainian and Russian vodka at A1000 Market.
Ukrainian and Russian vodka at A1000 Market. Source: ERR / Märten Hallismaa
Although the European Union and Estonia have imposed several economic sanctions on Russia, products from Russia have not disappeared from at least one major Estonian retail chain. According to A1000 Market CEO Tarmo Lauring, the company will continue selling Russian goods as long as it remains legal.

Lauring told ERR that this is a broader national issue and said he sees no ethical conflict. "How hard is it to create a full legal ban on Russian products? The government is busy with everything else but this," he said.

Lauring suggested that the law could allow a two-month transition period for selling off existing stock, after which a complete sales ban could come into effect.

He said he does not feel that selling mayonnaise amounts to A1000 Market supporting Russia's aggression in Ukraine. As long as importers continue bringing in Russian products and no law prohibits it, A1000 Market will keep selling food products made in Russia, he said.

Russian beer sold at A1000 Market. Source: Märten Hallismaa / ERR

Lauring added that in the current economic climate, it's inevitable that everyone is watching their spending, and if Russian products are cheaper, there's little that can be done.

"If an old lady is selling ethical potatoes for €10 at the market and someone next to her is selling them for €5, then obviously everyone will go to the cheaper seller," he said, pointing to consumers' sensitivity to price.

In a follow-up message exchange, Lauring emphasized that Russian products make up only a marginal part of their selection and noted that other retail chains also sell goods from Russia.

Still, a visit to A1000 Market's store on Mulla tänav in Tallinn on Monday revealed Russian-made products across many categories, including jams, sauces, cookies and both strong and light alcoholic beverages.

Russian-made cookies sold at A1000 Market. Source: ERR / Märten Hallismaa

Importer keeps quiet

The labels on several Russian-made food products sold in Estonia list a single importer: Stimbar OÜ.

A visit to Stimbar OÜ's website makes it easy to find many of the same Russian products already familiar from A1000 Market. In addition, the company's catalog includes numerous items with Russian-language labels that do not specify a country of origin.

When asked by a journalist, Stimbar OÜ board member and majority owner Olga Truverk initially responded that she only speaks Russian. In response to a follow-up question in Russian about importing goods from Russia, Truverk said her company does not engage in sales but only rents out warehouse space. This statement does not align with the information listed in the business registry or on the company's website.

Pressed further, Truverk replied: "Let me explain once again: I deal with rentals. Excuse me, I won't say more because these are silly questions and some kind of provocation." With that, the call ended.

On Monday, the Council of the European Union announced a six-month extension of its economic sanctions against Russia, through January 31, 2026.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

