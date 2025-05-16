Foreign minister: Shadow fleet threat must be tackled more decisively

This week, foreign ministers and high-ranking officials from the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) gathered in Vihula to discuss the threats posed by the activities of the shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea as well as the protection of critical underwater infrastructure.

The meeting included the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on the protection of critical underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, and the presentation of the report on the future of the CBSS.

"This week's serious incident with a vessel of Russia's shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea was a clear sign of Russia's hostile and dangerous actions against us. We are facing a volatile security environment, and therefore we have decided that we must put the security of the region at the centre of the CBSS," Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said at the meeting in Vihula.

"Russia is pushing the boundaries – this time, a fighter aircraft of the Russian Federation violated Estonian airspace to protect the oil tanker of the shadow fleet. This incident clearly showed Russia's direct involvement in the shadow fleet and that it needs to be targeted even faster and more forcefully with sanctions," he said.

Tsahkna also stressed that the Russia's shadow fleet is a tool for circumventing sanctions and poses a major threat to both the environment and critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.

"With this in mind, the ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on the protection of underwater critical infrastructure," he explained.

According to the memorandum, the Baltic Sea states have a common goal to work together on ensuring the security and resilience of critical underwater infrastructure to enhance the monitoring of underwater infrastructure, prevent infrastructure incidents and, where necessary, repair damaged infrastructure and develop related capabilities.

The ministers at the CBSS Ministerial Meeting at Vihula, Estonia on May 16, 2025. Source: Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"A closer engagement with the private sector is also crucial, including in the development of cross-border cooperation projects. The states are also boosting cooperation in the European Union and NATO," Tsahkna said.

"Of course, during the Estonian Presidency of the CBSS, we have also focused on continued support for Ukraine. Our countries have collectively been among the biggest providers of political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people – and this will continue," Tsahkna continued.

"Russia does not want peace – we saw this clearly yesterday when President Putin refused to accept President Zelenskyy's invitation to peace negotiations."

The ministers also issued a joint statement stressing the importance of the CBSS in addressing the security challenges in the region, condemning Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine and outlining the CBSS member states' actions and subsequent proposals aimed at ending it.

The joint statement can be found here.

At the meeting, President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis presented a report with their vision and analysis of the future of the CBSS format. The full report can be found here.

---

