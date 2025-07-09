X!

Estonia may block EU's new Russia sanctions package if oil price cap not lowered

News
reign Affairs and Eesti 200 chair Margus Tsahkna and Prime Minister and Reform Party chair Kristen Michal at Monday's press conference. March 10, 2025.
reign Affairs and Eesti 200 chair Margus Tsahkna and Prime Minister and Reform Party chair Kristen Michal at Monday's press conference. March 10, 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia may block the adoption of the European Union's 18th sanctions package against Russia if the price cap on Russian oil is not dropped to $45, Minister of Foreign Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has indicated.

Last month, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed that Western countries reduce the price at which Russian oil can be sold to $45 a barrel, down from the current $60.

The price was agreed in 2022, when oil traded at well over $100 a barrel, with the aim of reducing Russia's revenues from fossil fuels. 

The EU's sanctions prohibit member states' merchant vessels from transporting Russian oil if it is sold above the cap.

On Tuesday, Estonian news portal Delfi, citing three sources, reported that Mediterranean countries with large shipping sectors, particularly Malta, want the requirement removed from the package.

As a result, Estonia is considering vetoing the adoption of the 18th package if it does not include the new price cap, Tsahkna said. Decisions in EU foreign policy require unanimous agreement among member states.

"We are in a very clear position that the oil price cap must be part of this package. We have a very strong stance on this," Tsahkna told ERR on Wednesday. He added that lowering the price cap would be the most powerful element of the new sanctions package.

Tsahkna stressed that Estonia's position is to adopt the sanctions package as originally proposed by the European Commission. The government opposes the efforts of some countries to water it down by excluding the new price cap.

He hoped that major EU powers would support Estonia's stance.

$60 cap in place since 2023

The Estonian foreign minister highlighted that the current $60 cap has been in place for several years and has not been lowered because major Western powers have not supported such a move.

However, signs have now emerged that G7 countries are also willing to push the cap on Russian oil even lower.

In addition, signals have come from the United States in recent days indicating a readiness to increase pressure on Russia, which is waging a war of aggression in Ukraine, through new restrictions, Tsahkna noted.

He added that if the sanctions package spearheaded in the U.S. Senate by Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal and the EU's new sanctions package were to be implemented simultaneously, it could place serious pressure on Moscow.

Discussions ongoing

At the same time, the minister stressed that negotiations about the sanctions package are ongoing and no country, including Estonia, has made a final decision.

The next round of talks on imposing new sanctions will take place today in Brussels. Sanctions could be approved next Tuesday at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

The price cap on Russian oil means that the European Union bans member states' merchant vessels from transporting Russian oil if it is sold above the cap.

Likewise, EU-based insurers and other service providers are barred from servicing such vessels. The sale of oil and other raw materials is one of the main sources of revenue for Russia to fund its war of aggression in Ukraine.

A $45 price cap would force Russia to sell its oil at a significantly lower rate than global market prices.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:50

Gallery: Belarusian community in Estonia celebrates midsummer

12:26

Cleaning folk dress after wet and muddy Song and Dance Festival takes skill

11:30

Estonia may block EU's new Russia sanctions package if oil price cap not lowered

11:14

Conductor Neeme Järvi recovering after fall during Song Festival encore

10:28

Justice minister halts bank queries via enforcement register

09:49

Tallinn mayor brushes off Reform criticism to continue cooperation

09:15

Poll: Reform slumps to fourth place

08:01

Tallinn political crisis boosts support for Center, weakens Reform

07:19

More children seeking help but services are overloaded

08.07

Consumer confidence gap between rich and poor wider than ever in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.07

Estonia's state app-as-ID function goes live Updated

08.07

2 high-rise buildings to replace Tallinn's Stockmann building

08.07

How much rain fell during Estonia's 2025 Song Festival?

06.07

Watch again: 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival main concert

08.07

Sidewalk stopping ban posing challenges for many Tallinn businesses

08.07

Consumer confidence gap between rich and poor wider than ever in Estonia

06.07

Helicopter crashes into sea near Estonia's Saaremaa island

08.07

Almost 90,000 people gathered for 'Iseoma' Song Festival's final concert Updated

08.07

Elering plans to raise transmission service fee by almost 40 percent

08.07

Setomaa village church reconsecrated after community-led rebuild

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo