X!

Margus Tsahkna: Negotiations are merely a charade for Russia

Opinion
Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Opinion

A ceasefire will not help Russia reach its objectives and the current negotiations are merely a show meant to buy time while continuing hostilities in the background, writes Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

As with the direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul in 2022, which ended unsuccessfully, Russia is calling for the unacceptable — essentially Ukrainian capitulation — in the current talks. Russia's ultimatums demonstrate that it is more interested in continuing the war than achieving peace, as it still believes that its goals can be achieved on the battlefield. This means only one thing: the military and economic pressure on Russia must be strengthened.

On the basis of the memorandum presented by Russian representatives in Istanbul, it is clear that Russia's demands have not changed in the last three years. As in 2022, Russia is demanding that the occupied territories of Ukraine be recognized as its own, that Ukraine be neutral and that its defense capabilities be restricted. In short, Russia is seeking to impose immense restrictions on Ukraine's future freedom.

Russia is continuing to refuse to impose a ceasefire, despite the fact that the U.S. and Ukraine first proposed a 30-day ceasefire almost three months ago and Ukraine has repeatedly confirmed its readiness to enforce it immediately. Instead, we consistently see footage of deadly attacks on Ukrainian cities, which have become gradually more intense in recent weeks.

Clearly, Russia still believes it can gain control of Ukraine and alter Europe's security architecture, i.e. push NATO as far away from its borders as possible. A ceasefire would not help Russia achieve these goals. The ongoing negotiations are merely a charade for Russia, a way to buy time while continuing military operations in the background.

Estonia continues to advocate for Ukraine to remain an independent, democratic and militarily capable country integrated with the West. This is the most effective way to counter Russian imperialism, which threatens the security of Europe as a whole.

As Russia remains uninterested in peace, Ukraine and its supporters must continue to do what they have already done, but with even greater vigor.

The economic pressure on Russia must increase until its means to wage war are exhausted. I therefore expect to see rapid progress on the European Union's 18th package of sanctions, which should include robust measures against Russian energy carriers in particular, as they are the country's largest source of revenue.

Equally important to Russia's economic coercion is Ukraine's ability to resist Russia militarily. The drone attack on Russian military airbases on Sunday, witnessed by people around the world, demonstrates Ukraine's continued readiness and capability to fight for its freedom.

If strong economic and military pressure is maintained, it will be possible to break Russia's faith in achieving its goals, force Russia to end the war, and secure a just and lasting peace in Europe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:32

Harri Tiido: How Finland tried not to isolate Russia

14:05

US rare weapons youtuber investigates Estonia's ill-fated 'Arsenal' submachine gun

12:55

Kristen Michal only candidate for Reform Party chairman

12:35

Head of narcotics police: Camera ban a major problem for the authorities

12:25

Margus Tsahkna: Negotiations are merely a charade for Russia

11:55

Transport and civil defense top Tartu's local elections agenda

11:28

Rene Toomse: Will we catch up to the next generation of warfare?

11:04

Sopi-Tootsi wind farm noise pollution study finds no infringements

10:39

Principals critical of changes to basic school final exams

10:00

Estonian care home chain Südamekodud expands to Latvia and Lithuania

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.06

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

01.06

Trail camera in Estonia captures no fewer than eight bears at once

03.06

New BBQ area opens at Tallinn's Stroomi beach

03.06

Tallinn deputy mayor: Main street project won't increase traffic congestion

02.06

Estonia's inter-island ferry services increase schedules to meet demand

03.06

Estonia's hotels eyeing summer business cautiously despite large number of events

08:39

Estonian president: Labeling people too readily can silence society

03.06

First edition of new English-language magazine dedicated to Estonian literature published

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo