Margus Tsahkna: Negotiations are merely a charade for Russia

A ceasefire will not help Russia reach its objectives and the current negotiations are merely a show meant to buy time while continuing hostilities in the background, writes Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

As with the direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul in 2022, which ended unsuccessfully, Russia is calling for the unacceptable — essentially Ukrainian capitulation — in the current talks. Russia's ultimatums demonstrate that it is more interested in continuing the war than achieving peace, as it still believes that its goals can be achieved on the battlefield. This means only one thing: the military and economic pressure on Russia must be strengthened.

On the basis of the memorandum presented by Russian representatives in Istanbul, it is clear that Russia's demands have not changed in the last three years. As in 2022, Russia is demanding that the occupied territories of Ukraine be recognized as its own, that Ukraine be neutral and that its defense capabilities be restricted. In short, Russia is seeking to impose immense restrictions on Ukraine's future freedom.

Russia is continuing to refuse to impose a ceasefire, despite the fact that the U.S. and Ukraine first proposed a 30-day ceasefire almost three months ago and Ukraine has repeatedly confirmed its readiness to enforce it immediately. Instead, we consistently see footage of deadly attacks on Ukrainian cities, which have become gradually more intense in recent weeks.

Clearly, Russia still believes it can gain control of Ukraine and alter Europe's security architecture, i.e. push NATO as far away from its borders as possible. A ceasefire would not help Russia achieve these goals. The ongoing negotiations are merely a charade for Russia, a way to buy time while continuing military operations in the background.

Estonia continues to advocate for Ukraine to remain an independent, democratic and militarily capable country integrated with the West. This is the most effective way to counter Russian imperialism, which threatens the security of Europe as a whole.

As Russia remains uninterested in peace, Ukraine and its supporters must continue to do what they have already done, but with even greater vigor.

The economic pressure on Russia must increase until its means to wage war are exhausted. I therefore expect to see rapid progress on the European Union's 18th package of sanctions, which should include robust measures against Russian energy carriers in particular, as they are the country's largest source of revenue.

Equally important to Russia's economic coercion is Ukraine's ability to resist Russia militarily. The drone attack on Russian military airbases on Sunday, witnessed by people around the world, demonstrates Ukraine's continued readiness and capability to fight for its freedom.

If strong economic and military pressure is maintained, it will be possible to break Russia's faith in achieving its goals, force Russia to end the war, and secure a just and lasting peace in Europe.

