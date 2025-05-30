X!

Defense ministry: Russia has increased all hostilities in Ukraine

Gert Kaju.
Gert Kaju. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
According to Gert Kaju, head of defense capabilities at the Estonian Ministry of Defense, the Russian Armed Forces not made any efforts to adhere to the ceasefire in Ukraine over the past week. The hostilities have, on the contrary, increased.

The average number of attacks per day has increased by nearly 14 percent, from 162 to 188, according to a weekly estimate by the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Intelligence Center.

"In addition, the number of air strikes in the combat zone has increased by 20 percent to an average of 90 per day, including a 25 percent increase in the number of guided bombs dropped compared to the previous week. This, combined with the largest attack by long-range drones and strategic bombers fired from cruise missiles on Monday night, clearly illustrates Russia's lack of willingness to move forward with the peace process. Nevertheless, Ukraine is bravely resisting this pressure," said Kaju.

Kaju added that according to the latest assessment, the Russian Armed Forces are not capable of a breakthrough at the operational level on any front.

"Russia's focal point for tactical operations remains in the Donetsk Oblast, targeting Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka. Over the past week, Russian forces have expanded the area under their control in the area between Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka in order to increase offensive pressure on the area. However, neither settlement is likely to be isolated or captured in the near future," Kaju explained.

Russia has also increased its number of attacks in other areas.

"This has led to marginal advances in the border areas in both Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts and along the Kupiansk and Loman lines. The Russian Federation forces are also attempting to scatter the resistance from the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the western border of Donetsk Oblast in the Velyka Novosilka region," Kaju said.

"Despite the increase in the number of attacks, the situation on the front has not changed and it is estimated that the Russian Armed Forces do not have enough additional forces to change the situation dramatically. Unfortunately, the steady marginal success of the Russian armed forces gives the Putin regime enough confidence to pursue its goals and undermine the peace process through administrative stalling," Kaju added.

Editor: Michael Cole, Mari Peegel

