EDF colonel: Ukraine in control of up to 70 square kilometers of Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces control between 60 and 70 square kilometers of territory in the Kursk region, but the Russian side has managed to cut off Ukrainian supply routes, said Lt. Col. Tanel Lelov.

Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities have been massive in recent days, with residential buildings, hospitals and schools hit in Kharkiv, Odesa, Kherson and elsewhere. Lt. Col. Tanel Lelov, deputy chief of staff of the Estonian Division, commented on the intensifying air war and other developments at the front on "Ukraina stuudio."

"As of today, in the Kursk region, despite significant efforts by the Russian side, there are still 60 to 70 square kilometers of territory that Ukrainian forces control," Lelov said. However, he acknowledged that supplying these areas presents challenges, as Russian forces have made cutting off supply routes a priority.

"Nevertheless, the Ukrainians are able to hold the territory they've captured in Kursk Oblast. Because of this, Russia is being forced to concentrate significant forces in that area in order to push Ukrainian troops out," Lelov explained.

Ukrainian forces have made progress in the Belgorod region. "In the breakthrough areas, they have advanced two to three kilometers. All of this is aimed at seizing the initiative in the region and forcing the Russian side to divert its troops there in order to disperse and reduce pressure on other parts of the front."

The main direction of Russia's offensive remains in Donbas, toward Pokrovsk.

"That continues to be Russia's primary axis of attack," Lelov said. "In reality, neither side has achieved significant success. There are ongoing assaults — not isolated ones — but as the intensity has increased, both sides are attempting attacks to gain localized success and seize the initiative. Still, neither has managed to advance."

This week, multiple sources, both in the West and from Ukraine, have suggested that Russia is massing reserves in the north and may launch a new offensive from there. The host asked whether this was part of an information operation or whether the rumors had substance.

"It could be a bit of both," Lelov replied. "Russia is fairly skilled in the information sphere, and alongside the various attacks on civilian infrastructure — especially in the past week, like the strikes on Odesa — they are doing everything they can to demoralize Ukraine's civilian population as well as its frontline units."

According to Lelov, there are no signs that Russia is running out of resources.

In recent weeks, airstrikes on Ukraine have intensified. They've become more frequent and have increasingly targeted civilian infrastructure.

The host asked what's behind Russia's stepped-up airstrikes and whether the tactics and approach have changed.

"Yes, we've observed that aircraft — primarily drones — are now being deployed from higher altitudes. The goal is to avoid Ukraine's very short-range air defense systems. However, the higher the drones fly, the more visible they become to radar, which means Ukraine can use other systems that can reach them despite the altitude," Lelov said.

"There isn't enough air defense to cover the entire country. Ukraine's territory is relatively large, so while 70 to 80 percent of attacks are intercepted, there are areas where air defenses are less concentrated or intense, allowing some drones to reach their targets," Lelov added.

He noted that Russia has also begun using larger groups of drones and decoy drones in its attacks.

"In strikes on specific targets, decoy drones are used to draw air defense fire so that, by the time drones carrying actual explosives arrive, the air defenses are either out of ammunition or have been forced to relocate to avoid counterfire," he explained.

Foreign minister: Rubio understands Europe

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) met with his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio in Washington. On "Ukraina stuudio," he was asked about the topics discussed, the dynamics of U.S.-Russia negotiations and the current state of support for Ukraine in Europe.

"Foreign Minister Rubio is someone well known to us. I've had the opportunity to meet him before, back when I was defense minister," said Tsahkna. "He clearly understands Russia and Europe, and he's also been very outspoken in his stance against China. His background — as a Cuban refugee from communism — means he's naturally very sympathetic to our perspective."

Marcus Tsahkna. Source: "Ukraina stuudio"

Tsahkna emphasized that the meeting was highly practical.

"There's been strong recognition of what the Baltic states are doing in the field of defense. The fact that we're raising defense spending above 5 percent is especially important to the current Trump administration," he said.

Tsahkna noted that Rubio was also interested in how Estonia has managed to secure its national border. "For us, it seems self-evident that we've been able to close our borders. But they were genuinely interested in how the Baltic states have managed to keep the border secure — particularly not necessarily against Russians, but against migrants in general."

"Rubio is a reasonable person. He also said outright that the fact Europe is stepping up more today is clearly a very positive sign from a security standpoint," Tsahkna added.

