X!

Estonia hands over presidency of Council of Baltic Sea States to Poland

News
Estonia has handed over the presidency of the Council of the Baltic Sea States to Poland.
Estonia has handed over the presidency of the Council of the Baltic Sea States to Poland. Source: MFA Poland
News

This Tuesday (July 1), Estonia will hand over the Presidency of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) to Poland, ending its one-year leadership of the organization. On the same day, Estonia will also take over the presidency of the European Union Strategy for the Baltic Sea Region (EUSBSR) from Poland, which will run until June 30, 2026.

According to an Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release, during its CBSS Presidency, Estonia paid special attention to hybrid threats, including Russia's so-called shadow fleet. Estonia also proposed the creation of a common code of maritime conduct for Baltic Sea and North Sea countries.

A memorandum of understanding on protecting critical underwater infrastructure was also signed under Estonia's leadership and practical forms of cooperation to support Ukraine were developed involving Ukrainian partners in the work of CBSS expert groups.

The ministry highlighted the report and recommendations compiled by former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on the future of the Council as one of the most important achievements during the Estonian Presidency of the CBSS.

The report stressed the need to strengthen the role of the CBSS as a forum for strategic security dialogue in the Baltic Sea region. In light of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine and the resulting tense security situation, Estonia considers it important that security discussions are at the center of CBSS's activities.

Estonia will now take over the Presidency of the European Union Strategy for the Baltic Sea Region (EUSBSR). The EUSBSR is a framework for cooperation between eight EU member states bordering the Baltic Sea, which aims to promote the protection, regional connectivity and economic prosperity of the Baltic Sea.

According to the foreign ministry, the main objective of the Estonian Presidency of the EUSBSR is to complete the renewal of its founding document, the Action Plan. Given the current challenging security environment, Estonia aims to prioritize strengthening resilience and sustainability, as well as intensifying cooperation between the Strategy's 14 policy areas. Promoting good governance, external communication of the strategy and greater involvement of Ukraine in the strategy will be key focus areas.

The Estonian presidency of the EUSBSR runs until  June 30, 2026 and ends with the annual strategy forum, which will take place in Tallinn on June 9 and 10.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:01

Estonian driver Paul Aron to make F1 free practice debut at Silverstone this weekend

19:49

President Karis at ESTO Youth Congress: Estonians abroad are our spiritual beacons

19:45

Estonia hands over presidency of Council of Baltic Sea States to Poland

19:34

Preparations underway for creation of new Narva-Jõesuu cultural quarter

19:16

Gallery: US Embassy in Tallinn holds reception to celebrate independence day

18:50

Ossinovski: Pere's department discussed tram route changes acceptable to Kõlvart in June

18:15

Seto singers celebrate 17th annual Leelo Day in Värska

17:35

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt misses out on first place at Euros on final day

16:59

Eleven lighthouses in Estonia to open doors for free on July 1

16:26

More than 2,700 pigs to be killed due to African swine fever in Viljandi County

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.06

Meteorologist: Volatile weather could haunt Estonia for most of the summer

27.06

Newcomer Estonian restaurant lands Michelin nod six months after opening

13:49

Swedbank ATMs to first spit out user's card and then cash Updated

12:54

US company Regional One to buy Nordica aircraft

29.06

Gallery: Dance Festival participants arrive in Tallinn

29.06

Party leader: Reform has gone over to the dark side in Tallinn

25.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

12:55

Supreme Court sees no unconstitutional aspects in so-called Robin Hood law

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo