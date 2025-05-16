X!

Watch: Polish and Estonian foreign ministers discuss regional security

News
Council of Baltic Sea States and Estonian flags.
Council of Baltic Sea States and Estonian flags. Source: Aron Urb/Välisministeerium
News

The Estonian and Polish foreign ministers will discuss regional security at a press conference after a meeting of the Council of the Baltic Sea States at Vihula Manor, Estonia on Friday.

Estonia is hosting the foreign ministers and high-level representatives of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) for the CBSS Ministerial Session 2025 this week. The meetings focus on regional security.

A press conference will be held at approximately 12:30 p.m. EEST (Tallinn time)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsahkna (incumbent presidency) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski (incoming Presidency) will participate.

Watch the press conference below.

The CBSS is an intergovernmental organisation that unites 10 democratic, like-minded states and the European Union in political dialogue and practical cooperation on key issues in the Baltic Sea Region.

The council was established in 1992 by the foreign ministries of the Baltic Sea Region countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, and Sweden.

This article has been updated.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch live

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:32

Marju Himma: When an emergency alert test becomes a national bonding moment

14:28

Estonia picked a slower emergency warning system than most European states

14:26

Canal in former Ida-Viru quarry to host rowing, canoeing events this summer

14:00

Polish foreign minister 'shocked' by shadow fleet vessels sailing without flags

13:57

Estonian kindergarteners dig into gardening as spring finally arrives

13:33

Changes to study loans to abolish guarantor requirement

12:59

Gallery: Icelandic art star Ragnar Kjartansson's solo show opens in Tallinn

12:55

Live from 3 pm: Lennart Meri Security Conference 2025

12:30

Lauri Laats: Estonia digging its own energy grave

12:22

Watch: Polish and Estonian foreign ministers discuss regional security

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:11

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace Updated

15.05

FM: Russian fighter jet violated Estonia's airspace to protect shadow fleet vessel Updated

15.05

Navy escorts suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker out of Estonian waters Updated

15.05

EDF Headquarters chief: Estonia had no plans to board 'shadow fleet' vessel

15.05

Unemployment hits highest level in 12 years in Estonia Updated

15.05

Government agrees to relax rules for hiring foreign workers

14.05

Estonia's Tommy Cash makes Eurovision final

15.05

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025 Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo