Watch: Polish and Estonian foreign ministers discuss regional security

The Estonian and Polish foreign ministers will discuss regional security at a press conference after a meeting of the Council of the Baltic Sea States at Vihula Manor, Estonia on Friday.

Estonia is hosting the foreign ministers and high-level representatives of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) for the CBSS Ministerial Session 2025 this week. The meetings focus on regional security.

A press conference will be held at approximately 12:30 p.m. EEST (Tallinn time)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsahkna (incumbent presidency) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski (incoming Presidency) will participate.

Watch the press conference below.

The CBSS is an intergovernmental organisation that unites 10 democratic, like-minded states and the European Union in political dialogue and practical cooperation on key issues in the Baltic Sea Region.

The council was established in 1992 by the foreign ministries of the Baltic Sea Region countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, and Sweden.

This article has been updated.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!