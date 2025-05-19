Baltic Sea states council should focus on hybrid threats, new report says

The Council of Baltic Sea States should rebrand and focus on tackling hybrid threats in the region and, if the situation deteriorates, it should be given a strategic military mandate, a new report recommends.

The CBSS was founded in 1992 to promote democracy building after the collapse of the Soviet Union and to engage with Russia. But over the last 33 years, its role has become outdated.

"The Future of the Council of the Baltic Sea States" report was written by former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves (2006-2026) and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis (2020-2024). Both men interacted with the councils during their terms of office.

Landsbergis and Ilves, as designated "Wise Persons," held discussions in the region's 10 capitals and Brussels this spring to determine the future of the organization and the role it should play.

After discussions, the pair found that the council's founding declaration needs to be updated. Its original mission, to help eastern countries democratize, is no longer needed. The Baltic states and Poland are now EU and NATO members, while Cooperation with Russia is almost non-existent.

"Not fit for purpose"

"It is no longer fit for purpose and requires a complete renewal as a basis for the organization," they wrote.

"Nor do the challenges faced by the region [today] reflect the goals stated in its founding document," they said in the report's introduction.

All 10 members listed the changed security situations as a priority, and the report suggests this is an area it should deal with. "A CBSS that was not primarily focused on security held little interest for them," the wise men wrote.

The "dramatic increase" in hybrid threats, which are not covered by NATO's articles 4 and 5, threatens the security and environment of the countries of the Baltic Sea region and beyond, they said.

"Sabotage, destruction of property, disinformation, GPS jamming, and the transport of sanctioned Russian oil in unsafe, substandard, and uninsured oil tankers, have been concentrated in Europe, especially in the countries of the CBSS," The pair listed.

The main proposal is the founding of a new permanent strategic discussion forum on hybrid threats, which would "enhance the security architecture of the region."

If the security situation worsens, members should consider giving the body a mandate to include strategic military.

This could include bringing together chiefs of defence and exploring cooperation among paramilitary forces, engaging in regional defense planning, establishing a Baltic Sea maritime patrol mission, and a regional military Schengen agreement.

Among the other recommendations Landsbergis and Ilves listed are rebranding and redefining its mission, expanding the council's scope, and dealing with evolving challenges.

The report was presented to CBSS foreign ministers last week and can be read on the ICDS website here.

The 10 members are Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Sweden. Russia has been excluded since 2022.

