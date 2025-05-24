X!

Baltics call for NATO members to spend 5% of GDP on defense

News
The Baltic defense ministers in Estonia on May 23, 2025.
The Baltic defense ministers in Estonia on May 23, 2025. Source: v-srs Siim Verner Teder
News

NATO's members should aim to spend 5 percent of their GDP on defense in the coming years, ministers from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said ahead of NATO's annual summit next month.

The Baltic defense ministers held a joint meeting at Ämari Air Base in Estonia on Friday. They discussed defense readiness and spending ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands.

All three countries, as well as Poland, have already committed to hitting the 5 percent target starting in 2026. However, many members of the alliance are still struggling to hit the current 2 percent goal.

"Together with Latvia and Lithuania, we believe that given the current security situation, NATO allies need to raise their defense spending to 5 percent of GDP," said Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform.)

The trio also stressed the importance of investing in Europe's defense industry and the ability of EU member states to use the bloc's loan mechanism. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania plan to apply for EU funding for the Baltic Defense Line in the coming months.  

Estonia will chair the Baltic defense ministers' cooperation format in 2025, taking over from Lithuania. The minister also signed an agreement about their intentions.

The Baltic defense ministers in Estonia on May 23, 2025. Source: v-srs Siim Verner Teder.

Shadow fleet sanctions "effective"

Pevkur and his Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts, Andris Sprūds and Dovilė Šakaliene, also discussed the shadow fleet's activities in the Baltic Sea.

They touched on the incident two weeks ago when Russia sent fighter jets to protect a vessel Estonia was trying to stop.

Estonian ministers said this was the first time Moscow had linked itself so clearly to the old and badly insured tankers used to avoid sanctions and transport oil.

"We have reached a point where the Russian Federation has essentially launched a military operation to protect its shadow fleet," Pevkur said.

"This shows that tracking and sanctioning shadow fleet activity has been effective, and our coordinated efforts must be further strengthened," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:31

Tough market as rural homes in Southern Estonia still struggle to sell

11:27

Twelve firms express interest in Estonian defense industry park

10:24

Under amended law, apartment associations must get basements shelter-ready

09:28

Baltics call for NATO members to spend 5% of GDP on defense

09:01

Gallery: Peeter Laurits' one-room show 'Garden Bed of Eden' opens in Tallinn

08:22

Gallery: Government goes back to high school during Narva visit Updated

07:55

Gotland sheep drafted in to help maintain Tartu green zone

23.05

Estonia not following Finland's lead in classification of platform workers

23.05

Estonian artist's new Tartu exhibition explores childlike openness and curiosity

23.05

Beloved Tartu cat Johannes Gutenberg recovering well after suspected traffic accident

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.05

Estonia not following Finland's lead in classification of platform workers

22.05

Estonian startup entrepreneurs launch major new Tallinn tech hub

22.05

Wise co-founder: Not investing in Estonia means quitting

23.05

Beloved Tartu cat Johannes Gutenberg recovering well after suspected traffic accident

20.05

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

22.05

Estonia's youth unemployment doubles in less than a decade

23.05

Justice chancellor: Language barrier should not hinder emergency treatment

22.05

Tallinn's new trolleybuses will not arrive before next summer

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo