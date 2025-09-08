X!

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over airspace violation

News
An MI-8 helicopter in Ukraine (Photo is illustrative).
An MI-8 helicopter in Ukraine (Photo is illustrative). Source: SCANPIX/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK
News

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Russian Embassy's chargé d'affaires to deliver an official note regarding the violation of Estonian airspace on September 7.

The incident occurred in the region of Vaindloo Island, off Estonia's northern coast. A Russian Federation MI-8 helicopter entered Estonian airspace without permission and remained there for approximately four minutes.

The aircraft had no flight plan and its transponder was turned off. At the time of the violation, the aircraft also had no two-way radio contact with Estonian air traffic control.

On Monday, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Embassy's chargé d'affaires to present a protest and deliver an official note regarding the violation.

According to Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), this was yet another serious and regrettable incident, particularly as it is the third violation of its kind this year.

Previously, on the morning of Sunday, June 22, a Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations IL-76 transport aircraft entered Estonian airspace near Vaindloo without authorization. It also remained in Estonian airspace for approximately four minutes.

On May 13, a Russian fighter jet flew in Estonia's airspace without permission to protect a "shadow fleet" vessel being escorted by the Estonian Navy.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Valner Väino

