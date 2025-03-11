X!

Latvia confirms espionage detainees are Estonian, Ukrainian citizens

News
Estonian and Latvian flags.
Estonian and Latvian flags. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Latvian State Security Service (VDD) has confirmed the detention of an Estonian citizen and a Ukrainian citizen for the alleged illegal collection of information on critical infrastructure objects, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reports.

On February 24, criminal proceedings were launched against the Estonian citizen and Ukrainian citizens under the espionage section of Latvia's Criminal Law, which addresses the collection of undisclosed information with the intention to transfer it to a foreign state or foreign organization directly or through another person, LSM reported.

In the course of their detention, Latvian authorities seized five mobile phones, four drones, two cameras and one flash drive from the two individuals, the VDD confirmed.

Likewise seized was a trail camera installed for the monitoring of a critical infrastructure site.

The VDD noted that the two individuals in question had already been previously detained in Estonia on February 12 for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles near critical infrastructure sites.

The statement does not clarify, however, whether Estonia had released them or handed them over to Latvia.

One of the detainees had been warned in Latvia last year already that it was forbidden to photograph critical infrastructure without a permit.

Both suspects have been taken into custody.

According to Delfi's information (link in Estonian), the arrested Estonian citizen is railway enthusiast and photographer Matthias Rikka.

The VDD has not commented on which country the two suspects were allegedly spying for.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Write with us!

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Sebastein Leok performs strongly in Italian championship

15:48

Tallinn commissions BBC articles to market sustainable capital

15:15

Patrick Enok wins Savonlinna Rally SM2 class

15:04

Bolt wants to abolish calendar-year-based car tax calculation

14:49

Nora Maria London: How we killed the sacred

14:06

Explainer: Estonia's government reshuffle

14:04

Prosecution presents MP Mölder's criminal case file to defense lawyers

13:31

Estonian ambassador to US: Too soon to tell impact of Trump's Ukraine game plan

13:06

Reform Party, Eesti 200's coalition talks delegations not yet set

12:59

Latvia confirms espionage detainees are Estonian, Ukrainian citizens

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

10.03

Two-party Reform-Eesti 200 government to eliminate corporate income tax Updated

10.03

Chairman: The Social Democrats have been thrown out of the government Updated

10.03

Estonian court finds man guilty of justifying an international crime

10.03

Estonian Olympian Saskia Alusalu to give free skating lessons in Tallinn

10:24

Eesti 200 head on government overhaul: Some agencies need to be closed

10.03

The secret ingredient behind Tommy Cash's success?

09:57

President Karis formally dismisses SDE ministers from office

10.03

Hartman allocates €15 million to continue Haapsalu railway construction

COLLABORATIVE EUROPEAN NEWS PORTAL STARTS

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo