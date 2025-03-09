Portal: Latvia detains Estonian photographer on espionage suspicion

X!

Latvia detains Estonian photographer on espionage suspicion

News
Latvian flag.
Latvian flag. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

According to Delfi, Latvian authorities arrested Estonian citizen and railway enthusiast and photographer Matthias Rikka in February on suspicion of espionage.

The director of the public relations department at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mihkel Tamm, told ERR that the ministry is aware of the incident, as Latvian authorities informed the Estonian embassy in Riga about the detention of an Estonian citizen.

Tamm declined to confirm whether the individual was detained on suspicion of espionage. The Latvian State Security Service has not yet responded to ERR's inquiries.

A user on the online railway enthusiast gallery Baltic Trains Picture Gallery stated that Matthias Rikka was taken into custody in Riga on February 24.

Rikka shares photographs on social media.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

