Interior minister's car windows smashed in apparent act of vandalism

Lauri Läänemets at the government's weekly press conference on November 16, 2023.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
A car belonging to Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) was found this morning to have been vandalized, with most of its windows smashed.

Vootele Päi, Läänemets' advisor, told ERR on Friday that the vehicle was his personal car, used also by his partner, and most of its windows had been smashed. Other vehicles parked nearby were apparently untouched.

"[Läänemets'] partner found in the morning that most of the windows had been broken. Other cars on that street had intact windows. This demonstrates that this particular car was targeted for an act of vandalism, and. there is reason to believe that it was not an accident," Päi said.

The minister himself told ERR that he is taking the situation very seriously. "Let's just say that it was a bit of a shock for the family to discover the car wrecked this morning. Who did this and why must be found out in the course of a police investigation," Läänemets said.

"It could hardly be the case that this was related any domestic issues. I would rather venture to assume that more relating to my present job. And if it is indeed related to my current work, ie. the work of a member of the government, I believe that the police will take the matter very seriously. So I believe that at some point we will discover what the reasons for this incident might have been," Läänemets went on.

The minister added that he was "not so worried" about his own safety and security, but was more concerned about that of his family, including a small child. His partner is the mother of the child.

"The police will definitely look at this aspect and consider how our safety might be ensured," he added.

Already, Vootele Päi said, Läänemets security and that of his family has been boosted via an additional security detail.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) attended the scene this morning and are now carrying out an investigation.

As interior minister, the PPA comes under Läänemets' and his ministry's purview, as do most internal security issues.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

