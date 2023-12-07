Kaja Kallas: We are adding €8 million to state budget to raise teacher pay

News
Kaja Kallas and Kristina Kallas.
Kaja Kallas and Kristina Kallas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A government press conference on Thursday confirmed that eight million euros designated for increasing minimum teacher salaries, which were left out from the state budget due to an oversight in procedure, will be added to it immediately.

Kaja Kallas cited procedural oversight as the reason why the government did not hold an e-session on Monday to approve the addition of 8 million to the state budget and said that a legal solution will be found soon.

"Education Minister Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) allocated €8 million from the Ministry of Education's resources to increase the minimum salary for teachers. There was a procedural "mix-up" in that we didn't get around to including it in the state budget law on time for the confidence vote in the Riigikogu. But the important thing is that the money is there, and how it will be formalized technically," the prime minister said.

Kaja Kallas did not want to specify who was responsible for this procedural oversight. "What does it do now? We need to focus on getting this thing done. There are many different issues to resolve /.../ all within a very short time frame. But what matters is that we get this done," Kaja Kallas said.

Education Minister Kristina Kallas agreed with the prime minister that there was no need to look for the culprit. "I think so too. The political agreements are there, the money is there, and now the amendments can be done in the national budget. I don't see any obstacles at the moment – we are merely looking for technical solutions now," Kallas said.

He explained that work to add these funds to the national budget started on Friday afternoon. "But this is not a process that can be done in a couple of hours. All the parties actually did their work, the officials worked over the weekend, the ministers worked over the weekend, there is no point in looking for blame here. Nor can it be said to the public that anyone did not do their job. There is no point in saying that to anyone. It's just that the," Kristina Kallas said.

On Thursday morning, however, the Education Minister was considerably more critical of the coalition parties. Kristina Kallas told Eesti Päevaleht that the Reform Party's claim that the funds were not included in the budget, because there was no agreement is false. "Just an attack on me," Kristina Kallas said.

Kallas also told the publication that Monday's government e-session was cancelled by Gerrit Mäesalu, head of the prime minister's office.

During the press conference, Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE) provided clarification that the e-session slated for Monday at 2:00 p.m. was canceled due to his inability to reach a decision regarding the Social Democratic Party's requested salary increase for kindergarten instructors. Neither was he aware of the dire time constraints.

"I don't know why, even though we usually work until 5 p.m., we didn't do this session later," Läänemets added.

Gerrit Mäesalu told ERR that the reason for not holding the session at a later time was lack of time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Kristina Kersa

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:43

Health Insurance Fund orders more Covid vaccine doses due to high interest

18:15

Raul Rebane: The struggle between cheap, practical and beautiful

17:53

Riigikogu adopts five bills related to confidence vote

17:43

Photos: Prep work begins for hilltop radar station in Ida-Viru County

17:19

Kaja Kallas: We are adding €8 million to state budget to raise teacher pay

16:50

EDF want to broaden possibilities for civilian involvement

16:22

Huge rise in Estonian developmental aid and charitable donations in 2022

15:43

Hundreds of volunteers sought for 2024 Tallinn Tall Ships Races

15:04

Estonia's Enefit, Lithuanian retailer ink deal for 250 charging stations

14:41

2024 minimum wage in Estonia confirmed at €820 per month

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

06.12

Kallas has used private jet 28 times in three years

06.12

Free pizza on offer as Estonia's first Domino's opens in Tallinn

06.12

Kallas on tax hikes: I likely am committing political suicide

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings

06.12

Weather in Estonia set to get even colder heading into weekend

06.12

Police want to avoid a repeat of the Tallinn pro-Palestinian protest

06.12

Another segment of Central Tallinn's streets reopens, in one direction

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: