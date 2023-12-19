Estonian government completes 60 percent of its action plan to date

The Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition has as of mid-December fulfilled 60 percent of the tasks it set itself upon entering office.

The coalition, the third in succession to be headed up by Kaja Kallas (Reform), entered office in mid-April and had set the goal of reaching 63 percent of its targets by year-end 2025. At the time of writing, around 60 percent of tasks have been completed, though the total is somewhat of a rolling figure – tasks have been finalized for 2023 and 2024, so far.

The coalition publicly stated it had set around 500 specific tasks to be completed in their entirety by year-end 2026.

The goals were announced on May 18, a month after entering office.

A precise figure of tasks is hard to pin down from the open data available, ERR reports; when the action plan was adopted, 497 tasks were on the table, while the government website lists 472. A more detailed list contains 548 separate entries.

Two ministers, the minister of defense, whose role has been particularly prominent in the current security situation, and the minister of social protection, whose role falls under the ministry of social affairs' remit, have been able to meet all the tasks, 10 apiece, set for them by the government.

The current defense minister is Hanno Pevkur (Reform), while the current social protection minister is Signe Riisalo (Reform).

The Government Office says it estimates that as of the end of November, the deadline for 194 tasks had passed, with 117 of these having been completed (ie. 60 percent).

Not only ministers/ministries, but also the state secretary, who oversees the government office, has been set tasks; the state secretary has yet to prepare analysis and proposals on the country's strategic communication capability, while the civil crisis and national defense draft bill has not yet been developed, among the state secretary's assigned jobs.

The state secretary is Taimar Peterkop.

The Ministry of Climate has the most unfulfilled tasks, at 22 in total at the time of writing. These included creating an overview of the establishment of external connections of energy networks, which was due by the end of November, and the preparation of a national roads road maintenance plan, which is still un-done.

The ministry of the interior has nine unfinished tasks as of their deadline, including an overview of the ongoing construction of eastern border infrastructure (due by the end of November) and coming up with an action plan for the prevention of intimate partner violence.

Nine goals under the culture ministry's remit have also missed their deadline, including those relating to Estonian language-teaching to adults, while the ministry of finance has not met seven goals, including the draft bill which would make a controversial planned car tax enter into law.

The ministry of foreign affairs has failed to meet six goals, and the same can be said for the ministry of regional affairs and agriculture.

The ministry of economic affairs and communications has not delivered on five tasks.

Of the remaining ministries, the justice ministry has not fulfilled four tasks, including analysis on stripping voting rights from Russian citizens resident in Estonia, and the ministry of education has not met four of its tasks assigned either – including updating an action plan on the transition to the Estonian language curriculum.

The health ministry has missed on task, while two joint ministerial projects, both involving the economic affairs ministry, and the justice ministry in one case, the regional affairs ministry in another, had not been completed by deadline.

More information on the government's action plan (in Estonian) is here.

--

