Riigikogu adopts law sent back by president unchanged

The Riigikogu voted to re-adopt the Land Tax Act draft law unchanged on Monday even after it was returned to the parliament by President Alar Karis last week.

Fifty-eight MPs voted in favor of adopting the bill and 31 against.

On November 22, the Riigikogu adopted the law by linking it to a vote of confidence in the government. The coalition made this move to dodge 200 amendments submitted by the opposition parties.

However, President Alar Karis did not promulgate the law, arguing it is unconstitutional as it passed in violation of procedural rules.

Karis said all the conditions had not been met to connect the draft and the conference vote.

The president can now declare the law or take it to the Supreme Court, which is considered the most likely option.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!