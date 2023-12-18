Riigikogu adopts law sent back by president unchanged

News
Riigikogu's main debating chamber.
Riigikogu's main debating chamber. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Riigikogu voted to re-adopt the Land Tax Act draft law unchanged on Monday even after it was returned to the parliament by President Alar Karis last week.

Fifty-eight MPs voted in favor of adopting the bill and 31 against.

On November 22, the Riigikogu adopted the law by linking it to a vote of confidence in the government. The coalition made this move to dodge 200 amendments submitted by the opposition parties.

However, President Alar Karis did not promulgate the law, arguing it is unconstitutional as it passed in violation of procedural rules.

Karis said all the conditions had not been met to connect the draft and the conference vote.

The president can now declare the law or take it to the Supreme Court, which is considered the most likely option.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:35

Teachers' union, conciliator still do not agree on who can strike

19:56

Poland's President Andrzej Duda visits Estonia

19:25

Riigikogu adopts law sent back by president unchanged

18:54

European Union adopts new Russia sanctions package

18:35

AI delves into microscopic images to help understand how drugs work

18:00

ERR in Karabakh: Azeri refugees are returning

17:34

Edith Karlson asks others to make self-portraits for her Venice Biennial project

17:16

Estonian textile artists' association opens annual exhibition ETTE/VAATLIK

17:09

Israel-Hamas war delaying some weapons deliveries to Estonia

16:45

Estonian animation 'Miisufy' selected for Sundance Film Festival program

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.12

Estonian Rescue Board advises people to be prepared in case of power cuts

17.12

People not spending as much in restaurants in Estonia

17.12

Putin: Russia is not interested in war with NATO

11:18

White Christmas may still happen in Estonia

17.12

Estonia renews defense cooperation agreement with USA

16.12

Green hydrogen use in Estonian transport and energy sectors raises concerns

14:27

Environment Agency fines Estonian fuel retailer Olerex €8 million Updated

10:53

Biggest pay rise ever for senior civil servants in four years' time

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: