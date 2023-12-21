Riigikogu finishes its autumn session

During the autumn session, the Riigikogu held 48 regular sittings and 1 additional sitting. Together with 12 question times, the working time of the plenary was 294 hours and 53 minutes. The Riigikogu passed 17 acts; the adoption of 13 of these acts had been declared to be a matter of confidence in the government. The parliament of Estonia also adopted 21 resolutions, and one statement, which was made in support of the State of Israel and its people.

Of the committees, the biggest burden fell on the finance committee, which was the lead committee for 13 bills. The national defense committee was the lead committee for nine bills and the social affairs committee for five bills during the autumn session. Altogether, the 15th Riigikogu, which was elected in March this year and convened for the first time on April 10, has adopted 70 legal acts.

According to the law, regular sessions of the Riigikogu are held from the second Monday in January to the third Thursday in June, and from the second Monday in September to the third Thursday in December. The Riigikogu will convene again for regular sittings on January 8.

In the meantime, the committees of the Riigikogu will continue their work and the members of the Riigikogu perform their other functions. If necessary, extraordinary sessions may be held between the regular sessions. Extraordinary sessions can be convened by the president of the Riigikogu on the proposal of the president of the republic, the government of the republic or at least 21 members of the Riigikogu.

