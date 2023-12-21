Riigikogu finishes its autumn session

News
News

Today, the parliament of Estonia concluded its autumn session. During the session, the Riigikogu held 49 sittings and adopted 39 legal acts.

During the autumn session, the Riigikogu held 48 regular sittings and 1 additional sitting. Together with 12 question times, the working time of the plenary was 294 hours and 53 minutes. The Riigikogu passed 17 acts; the adoption of 13 of these acts had been declared to be a matter of confidence in the government. The parliament of Estonia also adopted 21 resolutions, and one statement, which was made in support of the State of Israel and its people.

Of the committees, the biggest burden fell on the finance committee, which was the lead committee for 13 bills. The national defense committee was the lead committee for nine bills and the social affairs committee for five bills during the autumn session. Altogether, the 15th Riigikogu, which was elected in March this year and convened for the first time on April 10, has adopted 70 legal acts.

According to the law, regular sessions of the Riigikogu are held from the second Monday in January to the third Thursday in June, and from the second Monday in September to the third Thursday in December. The Riigikogu will convene again for regular sittings on January 8.

In the meantime, the committees of the Riigikogu will continue their work and the members of the Riigikogu perform their other functions. If necessary, extraordinary sessions may be held between the regular sessions. Extraordinary sessions can be convened by the president of the Riigikogu on the proposal of the president of the republic, the government of the republic or at least 21 members of the Riigikogu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:31

Riigikogu finishes its autumn session

16:58

Finance minister wants privatization of three Eesti Energia subsidiaries

16:18

Healthcare services remain available in Tallinn over holiday season

16:01

Tsahkna and Läänemets: State budget strategy agreement has gone out the window

15:55

Markus Villig: Weak national defense scaring away investors in Estonia

15:20

Tallinn public transport follows Sunday schedule over Christmas

14:46

Estonian Santa Claus pays visit to Riigikogu for final sitting of 2023

14:16

Hate speech law will not come up for second reading before spring

14:13

PM Kaja Kallas satisfied with Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev's work

13:49

New Defense League chief: Support for Ukraine in all ways must continue

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.12

Feature | 'They are guarding our back': HMS Richmond arrives in Tallinn

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Recession to continue and unemployment to rise

11:33

Marriage proposals and divorce wishes at Tallinn Christmas market

20.12

MP: Estonia should prioritize Turkish relations over recognizing Armenian genocide

20.12

SEB bank still active in Russia

13:28

Britain's Labour leader Keir Starmer visits Estonia, warns against 'going soft' on Putin Updated

20.12

Survey: 25% of Estonian boys think women should stay out of politics

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: