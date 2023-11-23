Riigikogu passes 4 bills out of 7 tied to confidence vote at night sitting

News
The Riigikogu.
The Riigikogu. Source: Erik Peinar/riigikogu kantselei
News

The Riigikogu passed four bills tied to a vote of confidence in the coalition, which means proposals to amend are not put to a vote, during a sitting that lasted all night.

During its sitting that started 2 p.m, Wednesday and ended Thursday morning, the Riigikogu passed four out of seven bills the coalition had previously promised to tie to a confidence vote, with the remaining three to be tackled during the Riigikogu's Thursday sitting.

Benefit for returning to Estonia to be scrapped

The Riigikogu passed amendments to the Social Welfare Act and other associated acts that will end the benefit for returning to Estonia from abroad from January 1, 2024 and discontinue it for people who have already returned and currently qualify starting from April 1, 2029. The benefit reaches just 36 people currently.

Another amendment passed governs pharmacists' start-up support measures, hiking the benefit to €15,000 over three years and €25,000 over five years as well as extending the benefit to nurses.

Amendments to the Health Insurance Act improve the social guarantees of parents of young children who will no longer be paid sickness benefits based on the minimum salary when coming out of the parental benefit period, basing the benefit instead on their previous year's parental benefit sum.

The fourth bill passed between Wednesday and Thursday changes the rules of electronic document delivery in tax-related matters, with documents considered delivered five working days after they are uploaded on the tax authority's website or sent in via email. Currently an official will have to see documents for them to be considered delivered.

The Riigikogu also amended the 2023 State Budget Act in terms of costs distribution and investments structure.

The reading of a bill to amend the medicines market by introducing a simpler procedure for returning medicines to pharmacies and giving pharmacies the right to issue Schengen certificates for traveling with certain kinds of medication was not finished during the Wednesday sitting, with deliberations to continue at the Thursday sitting.

Two more bills tied to a confidence vote will also be discussed during the Thursday sitting, which cover amendments to the Earth's Crust Act and to the Traffic Act and Road Transport Act.

Riigikogu refused to end the Wednesday sitting early

At around 1 a.m. Thursday, the Isamaa group of MPs proposed shortening the Wednesday sitting at ending it at 1:30 a.m. The proposal was voted down by 54 MPs.

Around 6:30 a.m. another proposal to end the sitting at 7:15 a.m. was made by Conservative People's Party (EKRE) MP Helle-Moonika Helme. Once more, the parliament rejected the proposal with 54 votes to 26.

The Thursday sitting of the Riigikogu started at 10 a.m.

The coalition is tying bills to votes of confidence to overcome the opposition's filibustering efforts in the parliament, while the latter have recently turned to the president to ask Karis not to promulgate laws opposition parties feel have not been passed in accordance with good parliamentary practice.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:41

Riigikogu passes 4 bills out of 7 tied to confidence vote at night sitting

11:39

EU Just Transition Fund to support Ida-Viru County higher education research

11:10

European Rally Championship set for Estonia in 2024 as WRC returns in 2025

10:27

EKRE also appeals to president over coalition bills linked to confidence vote

10:11

PPA deputy chief: We've been expecting a border attack for a long time

10:04

SDE leader: More speaking in favor of higher teacher salaries than against

09:34

PPA officer involved in Amalie rescue: Operations like this truly exceptional

09:26

Juhan Härm: Our Electric Future - An Urgent Call from the Nordics

09:00

Maarjamäe obelisk hatch mystery to be solved in spring

08:47

Paldiski Soviet-era former reactor has traces of radiation, no nuclear fuel

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.11

Snowstorm to cause driving difficulties, power outages likely

21.11

Estonia makes Euro 2024 play-offs thanks to Czech Republic win

22.11

Not only Fudy, but also Bolt food courier service in the red

22.11

Estonia to face Poland in Euro 2024 play-offs semi-finals

22.11

Estonia moves spring break up one week

22.11

Tallinn to borrow €125 million and hike benefits

22.11

Weekly: The correct way to de-ice the car during winter

22.11

Researcher: Tallinn does not understand architectural value of Linnahall

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: