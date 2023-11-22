National Defense Council postponed due to Riigikogu obstruction

Lauri Hussar.
Lauri Hussar. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) made a proposal to President Alar Karis to suspend Wednesday evening's National Defense Council meeting due to the situation in the Riigikogu.

Hussar told Karis that council members who are also members of the Riigikogu cannot participate in the meeting. He said members' participation is important.

The speaker told ERR the members are expected to attend a Riigikogu sitting instead to vote on "several important bills" that are related to a no-confidence motion.

"The sitting of the Riigikogu is attended by the Speaker of the Riigikogu, the chairman of the National Defence Committee, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the minister of finance, who are all members of the National Defence Council and therefore cannot attend the meeting of the National Defence Council on this day," Hussar said.

He suggested moving the meeting to next week.

The committee participates in the shaping of national security and defense policy. 

The work of the Riigikogu is blocked as MPs try to process hundreds of amendments submitted by EKRE to slow down the process of passing the 2024 budget.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

