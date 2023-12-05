Promised teacher salary increases not yet in draft state budget

News
2024 state budget bill document - this is in fact the accompanying explanatory memorandum.
2024 state budget bill document - this is in fact the accompanying explanatory memorandum. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The state budget for next year is on Wednesday's agenda. However, the draft budget does not include the additional €8 million promised by the government to increase teachers' salaries.

The governing coalition reached an agreement on the teachers' pay rise on Monday evening, after the clock had already struck and the state budget procedure documents had been sent to the Riigikogu.

This leaves an extra €8 million in wage increases out of the budget. The Riigikogu's board is now looking for a solution.

"The education minister came in yesterday and announced that she found €8 million in her ministry's finances to increase pay for teachers. We agreed to that, but the Social Democrats wanted an additional €1.5 million for local governments to pay kindergarten teachers. We didn't have that kind of money, so we couldn't reach an agreement on time. This means that the documents in the state parliament are currently in their previous form, but a solution is being found on how still to incorporate the rise in teachers' wages into the budget," Erkki Keldo, chair of the Reform Party group, explained.

The deadline for sending out the procedural documents was 5 p.m., Monday.

As this substantive decision was taken after the budget had already been sent to parliament, it was not possible, and is not possible right now, to introduce this amendment," Toomas Kivimägi (Reform), the deputy speaker said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:03

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings Updated

21:51

Police impose fines on 5 participants in demonstration in support of Palestine

20:36

Promised teacher salary increases not yet in draft state budget

19:48

Estonian blues meets Mississippi – a new work by Kõrvits and Kareva

19:16

Tallink's November passenger, cargo numbers down on year

18:45

Baltics see eurozone's highest home loan interest rates in October

18:15

Opposition tensions rise after Isamaa initiates no confidence motion in PM

17:41

Unfavorable weather drives up electricity prices and consumption in Estonia

17:10

Six-month Euribor falls below four percent

16:24

Estonian government wants Riigikogu to convene additional sitting

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

04.12

Tallinn's Sveta Bar to close doors for good in new year

22:03

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings Updated

04.12

Estonian state plans to end universal electricity service in May

04.12

Estonian retailers restart milk price 'war'

10:28

Estonia's eastern border to be completed by the end of 2025

03.12

Kaja Kallas posed with Lukashenko in Dubai on 'family photo'

04.12

Ministry wants to more than double migrant workers' quota

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: