FM: Russia's hybrid activities seek to undermine Estonia, support for Ukraine

News
Eesti 200 leader and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna.
News

Russia is trying to "systematically" undermine Estonian society with hybrid operations but these will fail as there is no support for them, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on Tuesday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon Russia's top diplomat in Estonia.

Earlier today, the Internal Security Service (ISS) and the Prosecutors Office said 10 people had been arrested as part of the criminal investigation and are believed to have acted on behalf of the Russian special services. They are connected to attacks on ministers' and journalists' cars and vandalizing monuments.

"It is clear that Russia is systematically trying to undermine our society by organizing hybrid operations against our state, our people and our security. It is also clear that we will not break and for us, there is nothing surprising about Russia's hybrid activities," Tsahkna said in a statement.

"Russia's coordinated activities in Estonia targeted the unity of our state and society, attempting to divide us and stir up tensions. Through this, Russia hopes to weaken our statehood and our unwavering support for Ukraine. It is clear that these kinds of plans against Estonia cannot succeed."

Tsahkna said these efforts will fail because there is no broad support for them in Estonian society.

Other countries should be aware of Russia's activities.

"We can be sure that Russia's plans to influence societies with hybrid methods also concern our friends and partners," he said, adding the West must remain united. "We are in constant contact with our Allies to share the details of the hybrid operation conducted against Estonia."

Tsahkna said Estonia will summon Russia's ad hoc chargé d'affaires to discuss the events.

"It is a clear example of Russia trying to weaken and undermine the unity of the West. Estonia takes the situation very seriously and we are doing our utmost to stop any action against our state," he said.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

FM: Russia's hybrid activities seek to undermine Estonia, support for Ukraine

