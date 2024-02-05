X

EDF chief: We have to stay calm in face of hybrid threats

News
Martin Herem.
Martin Herem. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonian Defense Force Commander Gen. Martin Herem said we must react calmly to hybrid threats as they are not an existential threat and while they "may harm" they "will not kill", in an interview with Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

In recent months, Estonia has faced hybrid threats with GPS spamming, the broken Balticconnector gas pipeline and telecoms cables in the Gulf of Finland, and an attempted "hybrid attack" on its border with Russia after migrants without documents were allowed to cross the border.

"It is a very challenging situation currently when we talk about hybrid threats, because we don't know exactly who is behind all these problems and we cannot name the actor," the general told LRT last week, when asked what the response should be to "grey zone" attacks.

"First of all, we have to stay calm because all the hybrid warfare is not a threat to our existence, to the existence of Estonian independence. It may harm, but it will not kill. So we can manage this. Our main problem is still possible conventional aggression by Russia," he said.

Herem also spoke to LRT about the Baltic Defense Lines, the differences in Estonia and Lithuania's defense planning, and the European defense industry.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: LRT

