Flights between Tartu, Helsinki begin on March 31

Regular flights between Tartu and Helsinki Airport will relaunch on Sunday, March 31. The first Finnair flight departs from Helsinki at 1.50 p.m.

There will be 12 trips per week between Tartu and Helsinki Airport. Flights from Tartu depart at 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Flights from Helsinki to Tartu depart at 1.50 p.m. and 11.55 pm. The length of the flight is 40–45 minutes.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said air traffic is very important for the development of Tartu and the whole region of Southern Estonia.

"The current flight schedule offers good opportunities for both leisure and business travelers, and this year we also welcome cultural enthusiasts here to enjoy the rich program of the European Capital of Culture. I hope that the opportunity to fly from Tartu will be actively used," he said.

Buses will start running between Tartu Airport and the city. For late night and early morning flights, the bus route will be Annelinna Keskus – Kesklinn – Lennujaam and vice versa. During the day, the bus runs between the airport and the city center.

A single ticket costs €5 and can be purchased from the bus using a bank card with the contactless payment option, or for money loaded onto the bus card.

The contract with Finnair is lasts until December 31, 2027.

--

