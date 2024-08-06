Medical issue with passenger prompts airBaltic flight to return to Tallinn

An airBaltic flight from Tallinn on Sunday had to turn back due to a medical emergency affecting one of the passengers, portal Delfi reports .

The flight's original destination was Nice, in the South of France.

airBaltic has confirmed that in the course of the journey a passenger required urgent medical assistance, prompting the pilot to return to Tallinn Airport.

"The passenger received the necessary medical care in Tallinn, and the plane then continued to Nice," an airBaltic spokesperson said.

"Passenger safety is our top priority. We apologize to those whose flights were delayed yesterday," the spokesperson went on.

The representative added that the incident had a knock-on effect in causing delays to other airBaltic flights scheduled to depart from Tallinn, exacerbated by a technical malfunction affecting one if its planes parked in in Tallinn.

As a result, passengers had to wait for the arrival of a replacement aircraft, prolonging their waiting time.

airBaltic is owned by the Latvian state.

--

