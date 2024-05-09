Central bank: First quarter foreign tourists spend €243 million in Estonia

Ferry passengers at Helsinki's West Terminal 2.
Ferry passengers at Helsinki's West Terminal 2. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
More than 733,000 foreign tourists visited Estonia this March, spending a combined €243 million while in the country, according to the statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia on Thursday.

Foreigners made a total of 733,094 trips to Estonia this March, up 8 percent on year from just under 680,900 in March 2023. Foreign tourist spending likewise rose by €24 million on year from €219 million.

Estonian residents, meanwhile, took 2 percent fewer trips abroad this March than during the same month last year, but nonetheless spent more money while there.

Estonian accommodation establishments served nearly 237,400 tourists in March, marking an increase of 5 percent on year, Statistics Estonia reported Thursday.

According to their data, the country saw a drop in the number of domestic tourists, but also an increase in the number of foreign tourists accommodated in March.

The Bank of Estonia produces statistics on foreign travel in connection with the bank's task of compiling the balance of payments for Estonia, which includes the exports and imports of travel services.

Its statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish the balance of payments for the first quarter of 2024 next month, and the balance of payments for the second quarter of the year in August.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

