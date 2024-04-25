Gallery: Tallinn cruise season off to a wintry start

The first cruise ship of the 2024 season, Borealis, arrived in Tallinn Thursday. The mostly British tourists on board were welcomed by cold wind, rain and streets lined with piles of snow.

The Fred Olsen Cruises ship brought to Tallinn 1,051 tourists, mostly from the United Kingdom, but also USA, Canada, Italy and other European countries.

Tours offered by the company were signed up to by 650 people. In addition to seeing the sights of Old Town and Kadriorg, tourists are offered the chance to attend the ballet, go see folk dancing and visit people's homes.

This is the first time Borealis is visiting Tallinn. The vessel will head in the direction of Helsinki Thursday evening.

Tallinn expects to host around 100 cruise ships this season, 11 of which are scheduled to stay for two days. The largest ships to pop into the Estonian capital are Britannia and Sky Princess, which measure 330 meters in length and accommodate 3,000 passengers. The smallest are Hebridean Sky and Clio, both of which fit fewer than 100 passengers. The season will be busiest on July 10 when four cruise ships are scheduled to visit, bringing around 7,500 tourists.

The Tallinn cruise season spans April to October this year, with another two Christmas cruises scheduled for December. The next cruise ship to visit Tallinn, the Le Bellot, is expected to arrive on April 28.

