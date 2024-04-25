Gallery: Tallinn cruise season off to a wintry start

News
Cruise season kicks off in Tallinn.
Open gallery
21 photos
News

The first cruise ship of the 2024 season, Borealis, arrived in Tallinn Thursday. The mostly British tourists on board were welcomed by cold wind, rain and streets lined with piles of snow.

The Fred Olsen Cruises ship brought to Tallinn 1,051 tourists, mostly from the United Kingdom, but also USA, Canada, Italy and other European countries.

Tours offered by the company were signed up to by 650 people. In addition to seeing the sights of Old Town and Kadriorg, tourists are offered the chance to attend the ballet, go see folk dancing and visit people's homes.

This is the first time Borealis is visiting Tallinn. The vessel will head in the direction of Helsinki Thursday evening.

Tallinn expects to host around 100 cruise ships this season, 11 of which are scheduled to stay for two days. The largest ships to pop into the Estonian capital are Britannia and Sky Princess, which measure 330 meters in length and accommodate 3,000 passengers. The smallest are Hebridean Sky and Clio, both of which fit fewer than 100 passengers. The season will be busiest on July 10 when four cruise ships are scheduled to visit, bringing around 7,500 tourists.

The Tallinn cruise season spans April to October this year, with another two Christmas cruises scheduled for December. The next cruise ship to visit Tallinn, the Le Bellot, is expected to arrive on April 28.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:34

SDE does not support proposed financial stability program

13:17

Health Insurance Fund required institutions to return €700,000 last year

12:33

Estonian curling duo defeat Olympic champions in Sweden

11:46

Military aircraft parking to be added at Tallinn Airport

11:04

Gallery: Tallinn cruise season off to a wintry start

11:01

Swedbank makes €96 million in profit in the first quarter

10:16

Pollution discovered on Hiiumaa beach

09:38

Top court: Parking allowed everywhere it is not prohibited

09:02

Estonia will not be measuring average speeds in the coming years

08:23

Estonian government to send unrealistic budget plans to Europe

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.04

People in Estonia throwing away books they spent hours in line for years ago

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

24.04

EurActiv: Bolt lobbied hard to shape Estonia's position on gig work directive

24.04

Locked Shields cyber defense exercise kicks off in Tallinn

24.04

Government plans to only allow short-term work with one-year visa in future

23.04

Gallery: Tallinn blanketed in thick snow

24.04

Särav: We have not intentionally hidden correspondence with Bolt

08:23

Estonian government to send unrealistic budget plans to Europe

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo