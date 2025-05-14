Five cruise ships to arrive in Tallinn on Wednesday

Five cruise ships are scheduled to call at Tallinn's Old City Harbor this Wednesday, bringing nearly 8,000 cruise tourists to explore the Estonian capital. In all, 115 cruise ship calls are planned for Tallinn during the 2025 summer season.

Arriving in Tallinn on Wednesday are the Britannia, Mein Schiff 7, AIDAdiva, Viking Jupiter and Clio, bringing a total of 8,000 cruise tourists to visit the city.

Walking, bike and bus tours organized by the tourism companies Estonian Holidays, Deneesti and DMC Nordic Estonia will take cruise guests around various parts of Tallinn, including Kadriorg, the medieval Old Town, Pirita, Kalamaja and the Seaplane Harbor — as well as destinations outside the city.

For the Port of Tallinn, Wednesday is also logistically significant because a nationwide emergency alert system will be tested across Estonia for the first time.

The port is working together with cruise lines and local authorities to ensure that information related to the test — including the fact that it will not be alerting to any real danger — is clearly communicated to all visitors.

"Cruise lines believe the Baltic Sea region is gaining in popularity," said Port of Tallinn marketing and communications director Sirle Arro. "A few years ago, many travelers were hesitant about visiting the region, but interest has since rebounded and is growing."

Ship occupancy rates are close to full capacity, she noted, adding that passenger feedback is also better than it was even during pre-crisis times.

"The Baltic Sea region and, more broadly, Northern Europe are becoming one of the fastest-growing cruise tourism destinations in the world," Arlo highlighted.

Tallinn's 2025 cruise season kicked off in April, and this year will run through mid-October. Winter cruises are expected again in December, bringing visitors to the Estonian capital interested in the city's Christmas atmosphere.

--

Aleksander Krjukovollow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!