Pärnu cruise tourism fades away

The cargo volume at Port of Pärnu has slightly decreased this year but remains generally stable despite challenging times. However, the development of cruise tourism in Pärnu has stalled and the refurbished cruise quay has welcomed only a handful of cruise ships since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The primary exports through Port of Pärnu consist of timber and peat products. Despite difficult times, the cargo volume has not significantly declined.

"Our total volume has consistently been two million [metric] tons year after year. This year it will be slightly less, but overall, our operations have remained stable," said Mati Einmann, a member of the management board at Port of Pärnu.

Einmann believes that cargo volumes will remain at a similar level next year. While no major investments are planned for the near future, he mentioned that the ship repair yard could see renewed activity in the coming years.

"In the shipyard, some investments are likely, as the entryways are relatively old and the technology in use there is not the most modern. Investments would enable us to start servicing larger ships," Einmann explained.

If the Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm is built, Port of Pärnu could potentially serve as a service port for the wind turbines, according to Einmann.

"In my view, it would be ideal for the service port to be in Pärnu. If that happens, we would need to start considering investments," he said.

Kaspar Kokk, a member of the management board of Transcom, which owns Pärnu's cruise quay, noted that the development of cruise tourism has stalled. The cruise quay, built seven years ago, has welcomed about ten cruise ships, with the busiest year being 2018.

"COVID happened, and after that, we haven't actively focused on cruise tourism. In recent years, it's been either one or two ships arriving by chance or none at all," Kokk acknowledged.

Still, Kokk believes that the nearly €2 million spent on refurbishing the quay has been worthwhile.

"If we look purely at whether it made sense to build a 250-meter modern quay to accommodate ten ships over seven years, then certainly not. But overall, it has been necessary. Today, a real estate development is being constructed behind the quay, which would not have been possible without a proper quay line," he explained.

While the first cruise ships arrived in Pärnu through the harbor's initiative, Kokk believes this approach should change moving forward.

"The years when we were actively involved taught us that this cannot be merely the project of a single harbor or quay owner. It really needs to be a local government or even a national priority. The quay is ready and we are prepared to contribute," Kokk said.

As for whether any cruise ships will arrive in Pärnu next summer, Kokk is hesitant to make promises. However, the city of Pärnu has expressed interest in further developing cruise tourism.

