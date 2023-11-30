Criminal case against one of the owners of Pärnu harbor goes to court

News
Estonian courtroom interior.
Estonian courtroom interior. Source: ERR
News

The Public Prosecutor's Office has filed criminal charges against Pärnu Port board member Mati Einmann, who is accused of private surveillance and illegal firearm handling.

Mati Einmann is one of the owners of Pärnu Port, the other owner is Rein Kilk, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Years ago, relations between the owners went bad and Kilk sent his son Sander Kilk to join Einmann on the board. Einmann is accused of spying on Sander Kilk between June 2018 and December 2021.

A rifle was found in Einmann's home, but he did not have a weapons license. Einmann pleaded not guilty during the pre-trial investigation. The trial starts on February 1.

"Mati Einmann has been charged with private surveillance and illegal firearm handling. The private surveillance consisted of illegally eavesdropping on and recording, over a period of three and a half years, the conversations and activities of Sander Kilk, another board member of Pärnu Port Authority," said Kaido Tuulemäe, special prosecutor of the Western District Prosecutor's Office.

"I have to say that we did not find the recording device in the criminal proceedings. However, we have identified that there were at least two of these recorders and I can say that we have identified the period of the crime and the activity from these recordings," Tuulemäe added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Kristina Kersa

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:58

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Henry Kissinger a towering figure of the last century

14:16

New Kohtla-Järve coalition put together

13:49

PPA: Traffic on Estonia's eastern frontier already up after Finland border closure

13:48

Marran: If state forests ecology worsens, management will be reduced

13:12

Estonian movies open and close this weekend's London Baltic Film Festival

11:59

Criminal case against one of the owners of Pärnu harbor goes to court

11:22

ERR board member: 'Olukorrast riigist' politics show to continue as podcast

11:22

Ukrainian war refugee Tetiana: 'I really love the Estonian language'

10:43

Omniva chief wants to use postal trucks' idle time for food and goods deliveries

10:04

Newer Estonian ID cards have been setting off in-store security sensors

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.11

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

29.11

Gallery: Valaste waterfall spray creates frozen wonderland

29.11

Kõlvart: Tallinn's new amusement park will embellish the city

29.11

Paper: LGBT+ conscripts in Estonia may in some cases face 'additional checks'

27.11

Anchor that broke pipeline and cables could have been dragged for hundreds of kilometers

29.11

Margit Mutso: Tallinn has done all it can to ensure Linnahall stays dilapidated

29.11

Blizzards, slippery roads forecast on Wednesday evening

28.11

Several Tallinn bus routes changing on Friday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: