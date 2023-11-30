Criminal case against one of the owners of Pärnu harbor goes to court

The Public Prosecutor's Office has filed criminal charges against Pärnu Port board member Mati Einmann, who is accused of private surveillance and illegal firearm handling.

Mati Einmann is one of the owners of Pärnu Port, the other owner is Rein Kilk, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Years ago, relations between the owners went bad and Kilk sent his son Sander Kilk to join Einmann on the board. Einmann is accused of spying on Sander Kilk between June 2018 and December 2021.

A rifle was found in Einmann's home, but he did not have a weapons license. Einmann pleaded not guilty during the pre-trial investigation. The trial starts on February 1.

"Mati Einmann has been charged with private surveillance and illegal firearm handling. The private surveillance consisted of illegally eavesdropping on and recording, over a period of three and a half years, the conversations and activities of Sander Kilk, another board member of Pärnu Port Authority," said Kaido Tuulemäe, special prosecutor of the Western District Prosecutor's Office.

"I have to say that we did not find the recording device in the criminal proceedings. However, we have identified that there were at least two of these recorders and I can say that we have identified the period of the crime and the activity from these recordings," Tuulemäe added.

--

