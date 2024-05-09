Statistics: Foreign tourism up 14 percent on year to March

news
Passengers heading for a ferry at the Port of Tallinn's D Terminal.
Passengers heading for a ferry at the Port of Tallinn's D Terminal. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
news

Tourism in Estonia rose by 5 percent on year to March 2024, while in the case of foreign tourism alone, the increase stood at 14 percent, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Accommodation establishments served nearly 237,400 tourists, domestic and foreign, in March 2024.

The number of domestic tourists actually fell a little on year, while the number of foreign tourists rose, the agency says.

Commenting on the results, Helga Laurmaa, lead analyst at Statistics Estonia, said: "Compared with March 2023, there were 14 percent more foreign tourists, but their number was still 7 percent lower than in March 2019, ie. before the pandemic."

"The number of domestic tourists was 2 percent below last March's record," she added.

A total of 906 accommodation establishments served visitors in March, Laurmaa said.

"There were almost 21,000 rooms and 47,400 bed places available for guests. The room occupancy rate was 41 percent."

"The average cost of a guest night was €42 per person, which is one euro cheaper than in March 2023 but €6 more than in March 2019 before the crisis," she said, adding that the average cost of an overnight stay per person was €43 in Harju, Ida-Viru and Tartu counties and €39 in Pärnu County and on Saaremaa.

115,700 foreign and 121,700 domestic tourists were accommodated in Estonia in March, Laurmaa went on.

The majority of tourists preferred to stay overnight in Harju County (33 percent of the total), followed by Pärnu (14 percent) and Tartu (12 percent) counties.

Eleven percent stayed in Ida-Viru County.

Tourists spent a total of 435,900 nights at accommodation businesses, 202,700 nights in respect of domestic tourists and 233,200 nights for foreign tourists.

44,000 of foreign tourists were from Finland (up 11 percent on year), 25,100 from Latvia (a rise of 33 percent), over 4,800 people from Lithuania (21 percent up), 4,600 came from Germany (9 percent increase) and nearly 4,500 traveled from the U.K.

In comparison with March 2023, there were more accommodated tourists from many European countries as well as from countries further afield.

Compared with March of the previous year, the number of tourists arriving from Asian countries rose by 19 percent.

Seventy percent of the domestic tourists reported a holiday as their reason for travel, while 21 percent were on business.

Tourism in Estonia. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia collected and analyzed the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed data from Statistics Estonia is available here, here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:13

Bank economist: State should borrow money from Estonian people to buy ammo

09:53

Statistics: Foreign tourism up 14 percent on year to March

09:07

Gallery: 'Victory day' marked at Bronze Soldier monument

08:22

Historian: May 8-9 and how and why we remember the end of WWII in Europe

07:47

Kuressaare Airport traffic control now organized remotely from Tallinn

07:14

Kadri Simson confident on prospects of EU sanctions on Russian LNG

08.05

Transport Administration urges caution on the roads as wildlife springs forth

08.05

Tallinn Airport served almost 300,000 passengers this April

08.05

Riigikogu submit draft resolution allowing preparations for adoption of nuclear energy

08.05

Ringvee: Forced dissolution of Moscow-subordinate religious communities last resort

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.05

Bolt taxis drive 10 hours a day without resting days

07.05

Gallery: Winning design for new high-rise building in Tallinn city center

08.05

Explainer: Why is May 9 controversial in Estonia?

07.05

Estonia to celebrate Europe Day on May 9 as Ivangorod hosts propaganda concert

07.05

Millennials might prefer to live abroad due to Eastern European mentality in Estonia

08.05

Government plan to abolish state unemployment benefits raises concerns

08.05

Tallinn tram derails at Vana-Lõuna turning circle

07.05

Estonia's food card initiative bags prestigious European award

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo