X!

Ryanair, SAS to significantly cut back Tallinn-Stockholm direct flight frequency

News
A Ryanair jet touching down at Tallinn Airport.
A Ryanair jet touching down at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Starting from November, airlines Ryanair and SAS are to cut significantly direct flights on the Tallinn-Stockholm route.

Several domestic flight connections within Sweden are to be discontinued in the same month.

This follows end of a cooperation agreement between Regional Jet, a subsidiary of Estonia's state-owned Nordica Aviation Group (NAG) and Swedish aviation authorities, to provide internal flights in that country.

As for Tallinn to Stockholm, although cut-price Irish carrier Ryanair currently operates multiple daily direct flights between the two capitals, after October this schedule will be cut to only one flight per day, four days a week.

Flag-bearing carrier for Denmark, Norway and Sweden SAS is also significantly trimming down its daily direct flights between Tallinn and Stockholm starting from November, reducing the frequency from six to two flights per day.

While these are the only two airlines providing direct flights between Tallinn and Stockholm, other airlines ply the same route with layovers.

Several domestic flight connections in Sweden will end in November and December with the ending of the cooperation agreement with Regional Jet, Swedish media reported Thursday.

Nordica said Thursday that SAS had on September 25 officially informed Regional Jet OÜ of its intent to terminate wet lease arrangements which Regional Jet has been operating on, under the Xfly brand, inside Sweden.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:35

Estonia, Baltic states and Poland seeking EU support for Baltic Defense Line

16:31

Estonia, Finland sign memorandum to heighten undersea energy links protection

16:27

Heads of institutions sharply criticize 2025 state budget bill

15:26

ERR in the US: Ukraine's Zelenskyy meets both Democrat and Republican leaders

15:15

Tallinn districts battling with city's trash can procurement guidelines

14:47

Lutheran pastor: Looking to place blame on the MS Estonia disaster no solution

13:44

Ryanair, SAS to significantly cut back Tallinn-Stockholm direct flight frequency

13:03

Karl Hein lets in first home goals of Valladolid season after minor injury

11:32

Kristin Tattar shoots to top of leaderboard in Maple Hill

10:46

Ministry sends draft new space law for approval

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.09

EDF volunteer originally from Sri Lanka: I want to defend Estonia

27.09

Pope Francis creates Tallinn diocese

27.09

New questions to be removed from driving theory test

26.09

SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

27.09

Intelligence chief: Toropets drone strike impact will be apparent in October

27.09

Court finds former education minister guilty of embezzlement and fraud

13:44

Ryanair, SAS to significantly cut back Tallinn-Stockholm direct flight frequency

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo