Ryanair, SAS to significantly cut back Tallinn-Stockholm direct flight frequency

Starting from November, airlines Ryanair and SAS are to cut significantly direct flights on the Tallinn-Stockholm route.

Several domestic flight connections within Sweden are to be discontinued in the same month.

This follows end of a cooperation agreement between Regional Jet, a subsidiary of Estonia's state-owned Nordica Aviation Group (NAG) and Swedish aviation authorities, to provide internal flights in that country.

As for Tallinn to Stockholm, although cut-price Irish carrier Ryanair currently operates multiple daily direct flights between the two capitals, after October this schedule will be cut to only one flight per day, four days a week.

Flag-bearing carrier for Denmark, Norway and Sweden SAS is also significantly trimming down its daily direct flights between Tallinn and Stockholm starting from November, reducing the frequency from six to two flights per day.

While these are the only two airlines providing direct flights between Tallinn and Stockholm, other airlines ply the same route with layovers.

Several domestic flight connections in Sweden will end in November and December with the ending of the cooperation agreement with Regional Jet, Swedish media reported Thursday.

Nordica said Thursday that SAS had on September 25 officially informed Regional Jet OÜ of its intent to terminate wet lease arrangements which Regional Jet has been operating on, under the Xfly brand, inside Sweden.

--

