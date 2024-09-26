X!

Ministry of Climate: Nordica could be headed for bankruptcy

News
A turboprop aircraft in Nordica livery.
A turboprop aircraft in Nordica livery. Source: Anna Zvereva/Creative Commons
News

According to Sander Salmu, deputy secretary general for transport at the Ministry of Climate and a member of the Nordic Aviation Group's supervisory board, the national airline may face bankruptcy if it is unable to quickly find new customers or if it cannot be privatized in the near future.

On Thursday, Nordic Aviation Group announced that the contract its subsidiary Regional Jet, which operates under the Xfly brand, has with SAS for serving domestic routes in Sweden will be terminated at the end of October.

According to Sander Salmu, deputy secretary general for transport at the Ministry of Climate, the ministry has been aware for about a year that the company is in a difficult position and bankruptcy could happen at any time.

"Ultimately, bankruptcy is a decision made by the management board if it becomes clear that the company can no longer continue operating," Salmu told ERR.

With the contract with SAS ending in November, there is still hope that Nordica's management will be able to secure new customers.

Salmu noted that the management and the supervisory board have agreed that the management will present a plan on October 15 outlining the future of the company.

"In broad terms, work continues to find new customers. The government is talking to a potential investor with whom negotiations have been ongoing," Salmu explained.

Despite the end of the SAS contract, one European-based investor remains interested in the airline's privatization, according to Salmu.

However, he admitted that the state should not expect a high price for Nordica.

"We should not set expectations that the price level will be very high or that there will be a significant economic benefit for the state. Rather, our aim is for the company to continue operating in Estonia. It is an export-oriented service company that also generates tax revenue for Estonia. The goal is to preserve an Estonian aviation company," Salmu said.

As per the current plan, only the Nordic Aviation Group and its subsidiaries would be sold, while Transpordi Varahaldus, which owns the aircraft, would remain state-owned.

Salmu did not specify how long Nordica's liquid assets would last after the termination of the SAS contract. He mentioned that the company doesn't possess much in terms of assets.

"Nordica doesn't have significant assets directly. It has a few aircraft, but their value is not particularly high. In service companies, the main value typically lies in their customers, employees and the services they provide, not in their assets," Salmu explained.

No decisions will be made before mid-October. "We are currently waiting for the management's plan and vision for the company's future on October 15. Yes, bankruptcy is a scenario, but first, we will wait to hear the management's perspective," Salmu remarked.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

26.09

Transport Administration: Budget cuts mean more cracks, potholes and ruts

26.09

Government scraps sugar tax

26.09

Liberty Manor sold for several times more than the opening bid

26.09

Ministry seeking partner to continue workplace diversity scheme

26.09

Ministry of Climate: Nordica could be headed for bankruptcy

26.09

Gallery: Prime minister presents draft budget to Riigikogu

26.09

ISS summons Riigikogu member after China visit

26.09

Health minister wants to limit smartphone use in schools

26.09

Selver x TalTech not to be playing in volleyball Champions League next year

26.09

Top long jumper Ksenija Balta retires from competitive athletics

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.09

SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

25.09

New Balticconnector pipeline damage facts come to light

26.09

Thousands of Russians, Belarusians still using Estonia's e-residency scheme

26.09

Ministry of Climate: Nordica could be headed for bankruptcy

26.09

Removal by Russia of Narva River buoys leads to surge in border violations

25.09

Tallinn public transport route changes come into effect in October

26.09

Estonian village to change name over 'Russia connection'

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo